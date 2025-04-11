AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Gains capped near key resistance as bearish backdrop persists

Looking ahead, support is seen at 89.341, with resistance levels aligned at 90.867, 90.899, and 90.985. A sustained break above this confluence would be needed to weaken the current bearish bias, though the broader trend remains under pressure.

Trend-based indicators continue to favor sellers. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 92.780, along with the 100-day SMA at 95.861 and the 200-day SMA at 97.903, all tilt downward. Bearish signals are further confirmed by the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 90.867 and 10-day SMA at 90.985.

While price action approached the top of the daily range (88.287–90.516), momentum indicators reveal limited conviction behind the move. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral at 42.15, while the MACD continues to flash a sell signal. Similarly, both the Bull Bear Power (-3.748) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) at -92.800 offer neutral reads, pointing to a potential loss of bullish traction.

The AUD/JPY pair posted a mild advance on Friday’s session, moving toward the 90.30 zone after notching a gain of over 0.30%. Despite the intraday rise, the overall technical picture remains bearish, with the pair still struggling beneath several key resistance levels and longer-term moving averages.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.