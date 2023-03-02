AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-SMA as bears flex muscles

- AUD/JPY remains sidelined after reversing from the key SMA earlier in the week, retreats of late.
- Clear downside break of bullish triangle, looming bear cross on the MACD.
- Bulls need validation from 93.10 for conviction, sellers may eye two-month-old support past 200-SMA break.
AUD/JPY bulls run out of steam around 96.00, even as the weekly performance appears mildly bid during early Friday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair signals the bear’s return, following a failure to defend the bounce off the 200-SMA, as well as amid downbeat oscillators and a clear break of the six-week-old bullish triangle.
That said, the quote drops toward the 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near 91.60. However, the double bottoms marked during early February near 90.20-25 by the press time, could challenge the pair sellers.
Adding to the downside filter is the ascending support line from early January, close to 89.95 by the press time.
It should be observed that a successful break of the multi-day-old support line won’t hesitate to challenge the year 2023 low surrounding 87.40.
On the flip side, the lower line of the aforementioned bullish triangle, close to 92.65 at the latest, will precede the stated chart formation’s top line, around 93.10, to challenge the AUD/JPY buyers.
Should the quote remains firmer past 93.10, the mid-December 2022 swing high of 93.35 may act as the last defense of the AUD/JPY bears.
Overall, AUD/JPY remains on the bear’s radar even if the 200-SMA restricts immediate downside.
AUD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|91.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.79
|Daily SMA50
|90.97
|Daily SMA100
|92.11
|Daily SMA200
|93.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.22
|Previous Daily Low
|91.28
|Previous Weekly High
|93.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.31
|Previous Monthly High
|93.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
