AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends its upside beyond 95.30, bolstered by upbeat Chinese data

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • AUD/JPY trades in positive territory for the sixth straight day on Friday.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 50 in the bullish territory.
  • The immediate resistance level emerges at 95.78; the initial support level is located at 94.23.

The AUD/JPY cross extends its upside for the sixth consecutive day during the Asian session on Friday. The cross trades around 95.31, gaining 0.36% on the day. The stronger-than-expected Chinese data boost antipodean currencies against its rivals.

On Friday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Chinese Retail Sales for August improved 4.6% YoY compared to the previous reading of 2.5%, exceeding market expectations. In the meantime, the nation's Industrial Production rose to 4.5% in August from 3.7% in July, above market expectations of 3.9%. The China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD) attracts some buyers in response to the data and acts as a tailwind for the AUD/JPY cross.

According to the daily chart, the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY is to the upside as the cross holds above the 50- and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 50 in the bullish territory, which supports the buyers for now.

Looking at the upside, the immediate resistance level for AUD/JPY emerges at 95.78 (a high of July 21). Any follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to a high of July 4 at 96.85. The next upside stop to watch is a Year-To-Date (YTD) high of 97.62. en route to 98.00 (a psychological round mark) and finally at 98.43 (a high of Sep 12, 2022).

On the flip side, the cross will meet the initial support level near the 50-day EMA at 94.23. The next downside filter appears at 93.67, representing the 100-day EMA. A break below the latter will see a drop to the 93.00-93.10 region (a low of August 4 and round figure).
 

AUD/JPY daily chart

 

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 95.35
Today Daily Change 0.37
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 94.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 94.19
Daily SMA50 94.29
Daily SMA100 93.76
Daily SMA200 92.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 95.05
Previous Daily Low 94.5
Previous Weekly High 94.72
Previous Weekly Low 93.59
Previous Monthly High 95.81
Previous Monthly Low 92.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 94.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 94.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 94.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 95.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 95.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 95.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures