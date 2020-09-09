AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eight-day-old resistance line probes further buying past-77.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY keeps recovery moves from two-week low but buyers await confirmation of further upside to rule out weekly loss.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained bounce off 200-bar SMA favor buyers.
  • Multiple supports can question bears before the monthly low of 76.12.

AUD/JPY struggles for a clear direction while taking rounds to 77.32 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. The quote marked notable gains from the two-week low but is yet to avoid the weekly loss, which in turn pushes traders to watch out for a clear break of the immediate resistance line.

Considering the pair’s early-week bounce off 200-bar SMA, amid bullish MACD, the pair can keep the run-up towards 77.65 and 78.00 nearby hurdles on the sustained break of the 77.42 resistance line.

In a case where the bulls dominate past-78.00, the previous month’s top near 78.46, followed by the 79.00 threshold, will lure the bulls.

Alternatively, 77.00 can act as immediate support during the quote’s pullback moves ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 20-31 upside, at 76.69.

Also acting as downside barriers are 200-bar SMA and the monthly low, respectively near 76.45 and 76.10.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 77.31
Today Daily Change 0.82
Today Daily Change % 1.07%
Today daily open 76.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.85
Daily SMA50 75.9
Daily SMA100 73.8
Daily SMA200 72.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.64
Previous Daily Low 76.46
Previous Weekly High 78.46
Previous Weekly Low 76.77
Previous Monthly High 78.46
Previous Monthly Low 75.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 77.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.46

 

 

