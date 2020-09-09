AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eight-day-old resistance line probes further buying past-77.00

- AUD/JPY keeps recovery moves from two-week low but buyers await confirmation of further upside to rule out weekly loss.
- Bullish MACD, sustained bounce off 200-bar SMA favor buyers.
- Multiple supports can question bears before the monthly low of 76.12.
AUD/JPY struggles for a clear direction while taking rounds to 77.32 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. The quote marked notable gains from the two-week low but is yet to avoid the weekly loss, which in turn pushes traders to watch out for a clear break of the immediate resistance line.
Considering the pair’s early-week bounce off 200-bar SMA, amid bullish MACD, the pair can keep the run-up towards 77.65 and 78.00 nearby hurdles on the sustained break of the 77.42 resistance line.
In a case where the bulls dominate past-78.00, the previous month’s top near 78.46, followed by the 79.00 threshold, will lure the bulls.
Alternatively, 77.00 can act as immediate support during the quote’s pullback moves ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 20-31 upside, at 76.69.
Also acting as downside barriers are 200-bar SMA and the monthly low, respectively near 76.45 and 76.10.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|1.07%
|Today daily open
|76.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.85
|Daily SMA50
|75.9
|Daily SMA100
|73.8
|Daily SMA200
|72.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.64
|Previous Daily Low
|76.46
|Previous Weekly High
|78.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.77
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.46
