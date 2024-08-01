AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Downtrend persisting, pair in lows since March

- AUD/JPY pair extends losses, down by more than 1%.
- Daily indicators suggest a possible shift in momentum, as RSI stands deep in oversold territory while MACD maintains a bearish tone.
- Pair plummets beyond the critical 100.30 support level, leaving market participants vigilant over 97.00 support.
Despite showing signs of a slight recovery Monday, the AUD/JPY pair substantiates the bearish streak, losing ground dramatically over the week with dwindling trading volume reinforcing this downward sentiment. After piercing through the crucial 100.30 support level, the currency pair is now orienting around the 97-figure mark.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) keeps drifting further below the 30 mark which suggests that extreme selling activity might have left the market exhausted, hinting at a plausible reversal. Although drifting into oversold territory, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues with its flat, red bars, pointing to prevailing bearish momentum.
AUD/JPY daily chart
The AUD/JPY pair currently seeks a robust footing around the major support line at 97.00, a defensive line critical in curbing further losses. A deliberate violation of this benchmark might plunge the pair deeper, while a rebound could result in the 98.70 - 100.00 levels behaving as a strong resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tallied another losing day as US NFPs loom
The Australian Dollar continues to underperform against the US Dollar, which is making a strong recovery following the Federal Open Market Committee policy decision. Chinese economic woes and cooling rate hike bets on the Reserve Bank of Australia also pressure down the Aussie.
EUR/USD faces a deeper pullback near term
The firm tone in the US Dollar and persistent risk aversion sent EUR/USD to four-week lows in the sub-1.0800 region ahead of the key release of the US labour market on Friday.
Gold consolidates gains around $2,450
After falling to $2,430 earlier in the day, Gold regains its traction and trades at around $2,450 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4% after weak US data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Ethereum declines amid outflows and potential whale dump
Following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep rates steady at 5.25%- 5.50%, the crypto market has entered a downturn, with Ethereum taking a 6% hit. This also affected the flows seen in Ethereum ETFs.
Bank of England joins central bank rate cut club
The Bank of England (BoE) joined the growing group of G10 central banks that have eased monetary policy, by delivering an initial 25 bps policy rate cut to 5.00% at today's monetary policy announcement.