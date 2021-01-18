AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls move in on the weekly downside correction

AUD/JPY bulls stepping in at a strong demand zone.

The RSI on the 4-hour time frame is now oversold, pointing to a near-term bullish correction.

The weekly chart, however, is in the throes of a downside continuation to a 38.2% Fib.

AUD/JPY is on the verge of a meaningful upside correction on oversold conditions on the 4-hour chart, with a confluence of bullish probabilities from the longer-term market structure and chart patterns.

The following is a top-down analysis of the cross to illustrate where the next opportunities are within the price action, both bullish and bearish.

Monthly chart

The monthly head and shoulders are bullish but the market could be due for a downside correction.

Weekly chart

The W-formation on the weekly chart is making the case for a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the weekly bull trend.

Daily chart

The daily chart has reached a demand zone following a series of bearish and topping candlestick patterns.

4-hour chart

With RSI oversold, there is an argument for the upside, at least for a correction from this demand zone at this juncture before a weekly continuation.