AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish triangle, 200-SMA probe bears near 91.00

- AUD/JPY prints mild gains to snap two-week downtrend.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, existence of bullish triangle joins steady RSI to favor AUD/JPY bulls.
- Sellers need validation from 90.00 to retake control.
AUD/JPY clings to mild gains around 91.00 as global markets remain dicey during early Monday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair seesaws inside a weekly bullish triangle while floating above the 200-SMA.
It’s worth noting that the steady RSI joins the quote’s sustained trading above the 200-SMA to keep AUD/JPY buyers hopeful.
Even so, a clear upside break of the weekly bullish triangle, currently between 91.30 and 90.20, becomes necessary for the AUD/JPY buyers to keep the reins. However, a downward-sloping resistance line from January 26, 2023, close to 91.40 at the latest, challenges the AUD/JPY upside.
In a case where the cross-currency pair remains firmer past 91.40, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward the previous monthly high near 92.80 can’t be ruled out. That said, the current monthly peak of 91.95 may act as an intermediate halt during the run-up.
Alternatively, the 200-SMA level surrounding 90.70 restricts the immediate downside of the risk-barometer AUD/JPY pair.
Following that, the aforementioned weekly triangle’s lower line could challenge the AUD/JPY bears around 90.20.
Adding to the downside filters is the 90.00 psychological magnet, a break of which could drag the quote toward the late January lows near 88.10.
Overall, AUD/JPY remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking the 90.00 round figure.
AUD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|90.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.07
|Daily SMA50
|90.82
|Daily SMA100
|92.22
|Daily SMA200
|93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.47
|Previous Daily Low
|90.24
|Previous Weekly High
|91.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.24
|Previous Monthly High
|92.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
