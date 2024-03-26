AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears show momentary dominance, long-term bullish tilt remains

When assessing both charts, the short-term outlook seems to contrast with the daily chart's indications, which appear less bearish. It is evident that the bears are taking a breather following last week’s strong downward movements, but are still around the corner. However, the 1% dip seen on Friday, hasn’t affected yet the overall bullish trend.

On the daily chart , the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands with a neutral slope. The flattening trend and the green bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hint that the market remains largely balanced, with neither buyers nor sellers having a distinct edge on Tuesday.

In Tuesday's session, AUD/JPY was seen declining to 98.95, marking mild losses. Despite the insignificant setback, neither buyers nor sellers have gained a distinct advantage, indicating potential market stability or a possible shift in direction. While signs of selling pressure are evident, the pair exhibits a strong stand over the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), signifying long-term bullish sentiment. That being said, there are signals that the sellers are present after pushing the pair down by nearly 1% last Friday.

