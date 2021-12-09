AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Battles five-week-old hurdle on upbeat China inflation data

- AUD/JPY bounces off intraday low as China posts biggest CPI jump since August 2020.
- Momentum line, sustained break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level favor bullish bias.
- 100-DMA, September’s high add to the upside filters before 200-DMA.
AUD/JPY wavers around 81.50, despite the latest rebound from intraday low, during early Thursday.
The risk barometer pair recently benefited from upbeat China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data but a challenge to sentiment joins descending trend line from November 01 to probe buyers.
That said, the quote’s sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-October upside joins upward sloping Momentum line to keep buyers hopeful of overcoming the immediate trend line resistance, near 81.60 at the latest.
Though, the 100-DMA and September’s high, respectively around 81.80 and 82.00, will act as additional resistances before directing the AUD/JPY prices to the 200-DMA level of 82.80.
On the flip side, pullback moves will initially eye the 61.8% Fibo. level of 81.08 and the 80.00 threshold before convincing the bears.
Following that, a broad horizontal area from August 20, between 78.60 and 78.85, will test the AUD/JPY sellers.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|81.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.94
|Daily SMA50
|83.08
|Daily SMA100
|81.79
|Daily SMA200
|82.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.72
|Previous Daily Low
|80.68
|Previous Weekly High
|81.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.79
|Previous Monthly High
|86.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.01
