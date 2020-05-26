AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Aussie surging to its highest since late February vs. Japanese yen

- AUD/JPY is trading in 12-week highs as the bullish sentiment in Wall Street is gaining steam.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 71.75 resistance.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.58
|Today Daily Change
|1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|1.53
|Today daily open
|70.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.53
|Daily SMA50
|67.92
|Daily SMA100
|70.38
|Daily SMA200
|72.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.58
|Previous Daily Low
|70.2
|Previous Weekly High
|71.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.65
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.