AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Aussie surging to its highest since late February vs. Japanese yen

  • AUD/JPY is trading in 12-week highs as the bullish sentiment in Wall Street is gaining steam.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 71.75 resistance.
 

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

 
AUD/JPY is trading off 3-month highs in the first half of the trading week. The market broke sharply above the 71.00 figure. As the upward momentum stays intact the market will be looking for a continuation above the 71.75 resistance and 72.50/88. On the other hand, support is seen near the 71.10 and 70.15 levels initially. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 71.58
Today Daily Change 1.08
Today Daily Change % 1.53
Today daily open 70.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.53
Daily SMA50 67.92
Daily SMA100 70.38
Daily SMA200 72.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.58
Previous Daily Low 70.2
Previous Weekly High 71.08
Previous Weekly Low 68.65
Previous Monthly High 70.17
Previous Monthly Low 64.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 70.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

