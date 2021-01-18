AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 21-day SMA probes bears below 11-week-old trend line

- AUD/JPY consolidates recent losses after declining to two-week low the previous day.
- Bearish MACD, sustained support line break favor sellers.
- Seven-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside filters.
AUD/JPY sellers attack the lower end of the short-term trading range above 79.50, currently down around 79.63, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The quote dropped to the lowest since January 05 after breaking an upward sloping trend line from November 02 on Monday. However, 21-day SMA stopped the quote’s further declines amid a dull session.
Even so, the strongest bearish MACD in over two months join a successful downside break of the key support line, now resistance, keeps the AUD/JPY sellers hopeful.
However, a clear break below the 21-day SMA level of 79.60 becomes necessary for the bears to eye 78.85/80 support zone comprising the mid-December highs and early January lows.
Following that, AUD/JPY south-run may have to conquer the 50-day SMA level of 78.18 before revisiting the early December levels surrounding 77.50.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the previous support line, at 80.10 now, may fall short of convincing the AUD/JPY buyers as a descending trend line from January 08, currently around 80.80, will precede the monthly peak near 81.00 to challenge the further upside.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51%
|Today daily open
|80.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.53
|Daily SMA50
|78.07
|Daily SMA100
|76.84
|Daily SMA200
|75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.82
|Previous Daily Low
|79.72
|Previous Weekly High
|80.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.72
|Previous Monthly High
|79.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeping its head above 21DMA at 0.7673 for now
AUD/USD saw downside during Monday’s Asia Pacific and early European session, dropping momentarily as low as 0.7660. The pair broke below an uptrend linking the 28 December 2020 high with the 4, 11 and 15 January lows.
EUR/USD is nearing the 1.2000 psychological threshold
EUR/USD corrective decline continues, with the pair approaching a critical psychological support level. Investors await Biden’s inauguration and ECB’s monetary policy decision.
XAU/USD fades recovery moves below $1,850, awaits fresh clues
Gold eases from the top of an immediate $10 trading range while declining to $1,837 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal took a U-turn from the lowest since December 01 the previous day as the US dollar stepped back after refreshing the one-month high.
Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.