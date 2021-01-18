AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 21-day SMA probes bears below 11-week-old trend line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY consolidates recent losses after declining to two-week low the previous day.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained support line break favor sellers.
  • Seven-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside filters.

AUD/JPY sellers attack the lower end of the short-term trading range above 79.50, currently down around 79.63, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The quote dropped to the lowest since January 05 after breaking an upward sloping trend line from November 02 on Monday. However, 21-day SMA stopped the quote’s further declines amid a dull session.

Even so, the strongest bearish MACD in over two months join a successful downside break of the key support line, now resistance, keeps the AUD/JPY sellers hopeful.

However, a clear break below the 21-day SMA level of 79.60 becomes necessary for the bears to eye 78.85/80 support zone comprising the mid-December highs and early January lows.

Following that, AUD/JPY south-run may have to conquer the 50-day SMA level of 78.18 before revisiting the early December levels surrounding 77.50.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the previous support line, at 80.10 now, may fall short of convincing the AUD/JPY buyers as a descending trend line from January 08, currently around 80.80, will precede the monthly peak near 81.00 to challenge the further upside.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 79.65
Today Daily Change -0.41
Today Daily Change % -0.51%
Today daily open 80.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 79.53
Daily SMA50 78.07
Daily SMA100 76.84
Daily SMA200 75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 80.82
Previous Daily Low 79.72
Previous Weekly High 80.86
Previous Weekly Low 79.72
Previous Monthly High 79.79
Previous Monthly Low 76.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 79.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 78.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 80.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 81.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeping its head above 21DMA at 0.7673 for now

AUD/USD keeping its head above 21DMA at 0.7673 for now

AUD/USD saw downside during Monday’s Asia Pacific and early European session, dropping momentarily as low as 0.7660. The pair broke below an uptrend linking the 28 December 2020 high with the 4, 11 and 15 January lows.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD is nearing the 1.2000 psychological threshold

EUR/USD is nearing the 1.2000 psychological threshold

EUR/USD corrective decline continues, with the pair approaching a critical psychological support level. Investors await Biden’s inauguration and ECB’s monetary policy decision.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD fades recovery moves below $1,850, awaits fresh clues

XAU/USD fades recovery moves below $1,850, awaits fresh clues

Gold eases from the top of an immediate $10 trading range while declining to $1,837 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal took a U-turn from the lowest since December 01 the previous day as the US dollar stepped back after refreshing the one-month high.

Gold news

Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone

Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone

XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00

US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00

DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures