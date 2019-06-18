AUD/JPY plummets to fresh 5-month low on RBA minutes, Aussie housing price data

- RBA minutes keep highlighting fears of another rate cut.
- Sluggish Aussie house price data adds weakness into the Australian Dollar (AUD).
- Risk events remain on the spotlight.
With the RBA minutes signaling likely monetary easing while going forward and Australian house price index lagging behind market consensus, the AUD/JPY pair slumped more than 20 pips to a fresh 5-month low near 74.20 during early Tuesday.
In its minutes of the June 04 meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) statement said that the board agreed "more likely than not" further policy easing would be appropriate. While considering the latest higher than expected Aussie unemployment rate statement like, “labor market would be "particularly important" on deciding further easing” further spread the pessimism.
Additionally, Australia’s first quarter (Q1) 2019 house price index fall behind -1.6% market consensus and -2.4% prior to -3.0%.
It should also be noted that China's May month house price index, released simultaneously, remained unchanged at 10.7%.
During early-day geopolitical tussle between the US and Iran coupled with the US-China trade tension has also contributed positively to the demand of the Japanese Yen (JPY).
As per the latest news, the US sent additional troops to safeguard against growing calls of a war with Iran whereas downbeat comments from the US Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross questions likeliness of any positive outcome of the G20 meeting between the US and Chinese leaders.
However, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso was recently quoted saying that the US and China will meet during the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29.
Global risk barometer the US 10-year treasury yields remain modestly flat near 2.085% by the press time.
Having witnessed early-day news/events, investors are more likely to emphasize on developments surrounding the trade and geopolitical tension between the US-Iran and the US and China.
Technical Analysis
While early-June lows near 75.00 acts as immediate strong resistance, an upside clearance of which can trigger the quote’s rally towards June 10 high around 76.00 whereas 76.40 and 50-day simple moving average near 77.05 could entertain buyers afterward.
Alternatively, sustained downturn beneath 74.30 can drag the pair to 73.0 and then to the year 2016 low around 72.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Aims for multi-day resistance-line, supported by 4H 200MA
Successful trading beyond 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) helps the EUR/USD pair to aim for short-term descending resistance-line as it trades near 1.1230 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: Sellers dominate ahead of Carney’s speech, Conservative voting
Bears continue to hold the reins of GBP/USD amid political pessimism as the pair trades near 1.2530 before flashing the fresh five-month low ahead of the second round of voting for the Tory leadership and Carney’s speech.
USD/JPY extends losses amid negative Japanese stocks, weaker USD
USD/JPY extends the drop towards the 108 handle, tracking the weakness in the US dollar, Japanese stocks and Treasury yields while markets ignore the dovish comments by the BOJ Gov. Kuroda.
Gold: Mildly bid with falling wedge breakout on 1H
Gold is currently trading $1,340 per Oz, representing 0.52 percent gains on the low of $1,333 seen on Monday. The bounce could be extended further toward $1,350, as the hourly chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout.
Markets wait for FOMC meeting. FOMC Preview
Markets were broadly steady, waiting for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. We expect the Fed will leave the target range of the Fed Funds rate unchanged. Bu there is an increased likelihood of rate cuts.