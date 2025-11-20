AUD/JPY hovers around 102.00, remains near fresh yearly highs following Reuters poll

AUD/JPY continues to gain ground for the third successive session, reaching the yearly high of 102.10 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The currency cross rises as the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens, with traders expecting Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to unveil a stimulus package exceeding JPY 20 trillion. This has fuelled speculation that authorities may intervene again if the Yen depreciates further.

Traders grew cautious amid concerns about Japan’s fiscal health, intensifying a broader “Sell Japan” sentiment. The shift followed proposals from members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) for a supplementary budget exceeding JPY 25 trillion to support the plan, well above last year’s JPY 13.9 trillion extra budget.

A new Reuters poll indicates the Bank of Japan (BoJ) appears poised to raise interest rates at its December 18–19 meeting, with a slim majority of economists expecting the policy rate to rise to 0.75% from 0.50%. Although forecasts remain closely balanced, 53% of respondents anticipate a December hike, and all economists who offered a longer-term view expect rates to reach at least 0.75% by the end of Q1 2026.

BoJ board member Junko Koeda said in a speech Thursday that supply–demand indicators show the output gap near 0% and that labour markets remain tight amid a growing labour shortage. Koeda stated that “in this situation, I believe the bank must continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation in accordance with improvement in economic activity and prices.” She emphasized that ongoing economic and price trends warrant further policy adjustment.

The AUD/JPY cross also draws support as the Australian Dollar (AUD) holds ground amid rising expectations for a cautious stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said on Thursday that “sustained above-trend growth could fuel inflationary pressures.” Hunter noted that monthly inflation data can be volatile and that the Bank won’t react to a single month of figures. She added that the RBA is closely assessing labour-market conditions to gauge supply capacity and is examining how the effects of monetary policy may be changing over time.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) decided on Thursday to leave its Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged in November. The one-year and five-year LPRs were at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively. As China and Australia are close trading partners, China’s policy rates can affect the AUD.