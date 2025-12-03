AUD/JPY holds losses below 102.50 on weak Australian GDP report

The AUD/JPY cross loses ground to near 102.25 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) following the Australian economic data. Traders will take more cues from China’s RatingDog Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report later on Wednesday.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed that the Australian economy grew 0.4% QoQ in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, compared with the 0.6% growth in Q2. This figure came in weaker than the expectations of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 2.1% versus a 1.8% growth in Q2, while below the consensus of a 2.2% increase.

The Aussie attracts some sellers in an immediate reaction to the downbeat Australian GDP report. The economic growth reading followed Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock’s comments on Tuesday that the economy had likely already hit its potential growth limit.

Growing expectations of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike could also underpin the JPY and create a headwind for the cross. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the Japanese central bank would consider the "pros and cons" of raising interest rates at its next policy meeting. Ueda further stated that the likelihood of the BoJ’s baseline scenario for growth and inflation being realized is gradually increasing.

Traders will keep an eye on China’s RatingDog Services PMI, which is due later in the day. The Services PMI is expected to decline to 52.0 in November from 52.6 in October. In case of a surprise upside outcome, this could provide some support to the China-proxy Aussie, as China is a major trading partner of Australia.