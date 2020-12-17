AUD/JPY: Bulls battle 78.50 on surprisingly welcome Aussie jobs report

- AUD/JPY takes the bids near two-day high of 78.53.
- Australia’s Employment Change grew more than expected, Unemployment Rate dropped below 7.0% in November.
- Market optimism recedes as US policymakers take one more day to offer the much-awaited stimulus, Sino-American tussle escalates.
- US aid package headlines, virus/vaccine updates will be the key.
AUD/JPY refreshes the two-day high to 78.53, currently up 0.14% around 78.45, after Australia’s upbeat employment data pleased bulls during early Thursday. The pair also cheers cautious optimism in the market amid hopes of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and economic recovery on the back of vaccinations. Though, US-China tension tests the bulls.
Australia’s November month seasonally adjusted (s.a.) Employment Change grew past-50K expected to 90K while the Unemployment Rate dropped below 7.0% forecast and prior readings to 6.8%.
Read: Breaking: AUD/USD prints fresh cycle high on big-beat jobs data
Earlier in Asia, AUD/JPY eased the upside momentum as the US Senate members left Capitol Hill after progressive talks on the covid aid package. The policymakers were earlier expected to announce a deal today.
Also weighing on the risks could be the US-China tussle. Recently, Reuters came out with the news saying, “China's military declined to participate in slated virtual meeting with US military counterparts.” The report also quotes US Admiral, “Beijing's decision is another example that China does not honor its agreements.” Before a few hear, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urged President-elect Joe Biden to not ease tariffs on China, Reuters said.
It’s worth mentioning that worsening virus conditions in Japan and the Northern Hemisphere battle the vaccine hopes while recently upbeat Brexit developments challenge the market bears.
Against this backdrop, Japan’s Nikkie 225 and S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction whereas Australia’s ASX 200 gains 0.50% by press time.
Citi Bank recommends AUD/JPY long via call options while saying, “Investors have reduced risk in recent weeks. We do not think risk markets are pricing in the potential for these developments.”
Technical analysis
The bullish flag on the one-hour (1H) chart suggests the AUD/JPY buyers cheer sustained trading beyond 78.45/50 while eyeing the monthly top of 78.78. Also acting as an upside barrier is the late-April tops near 78.95. On the contrary, the ascending trend line from November highlight 78.00 and 77.95 as the key short-term support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|78.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.24
|Daily SMA50
|76.01
|Daily SMA100
|76.12
|Daily SMA200
|73.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.43
|Previous Daily Low
|78.13
|Previous Weekly High
|78.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.9
|Previous Monthly High
|77.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
