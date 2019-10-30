AUD bearish: Dalian iron-ore drops 2% on rising supplies, likely delay in US-China’s trade deal

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Iron-ore prices traded on the Chinese Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) fell for the third straight day this Wednesday, down nearly 2% in early trades to CNY 612 ($86.64) a tonne, in the wake of increased supplies from big miners and a potential delay in the US-China trade deal.

Shipments of the steelmaking raw material from Brazil and Australia stood at 22.7 million tonnes during the week of Oct.21-27, up by 3.0 million tonnes from a week earlier, according to data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.

The drop in the ferrous metal’s prices seems to have limited the upside attempts in the AUD/USD pair. The spot currently trades near 0.6860, supported by in-line with estimates Australian Q3 inflation figures.

It’s worth noting that iron-ore, one of Australia's top exports.

AUD/USD Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6858
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.6864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6792
Daily SMA50 0.679
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6959
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6872
Previous Daily Low 0.6834
Previous Weekly High 0.6884
Previous Weekly Low 0.6808
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6858
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6842
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6819
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6804
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.688
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6917

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Correction has likely ended, focus on German CPI and Fed rate decision

EUR/USD: Correction has likely ended, focus on German CPI and Fed rate decision

EUR/USD's correction from recent highs near 1.1180 has likely ended and that level could come into play again if the German inflation beats estimates and the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivers a dovish rate cut.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Breakout remains elusive even as UK heads for December election

GBP/USD: Breakout remains elusive even as UK heads for December election

GBP/USD remains stuck at key resistance despite the UK parliament approving the December election. A flag breakout on the 4-hour chart would revive the bullish view. The bull flag will likely fail if the Federal Reserve delivers a hawkish rate hike. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stuck in tight range below 109.00 ahead of FOMC

USD/JPY stuck in tight range below 109.00 ahead of FOMC

USD/JPY sticks to its narrow trading range between 108.80-109.00 so far this Wednesday, as the bulls lack conviction in a technically bearish set-up, with markets beginning to discount the optimum of a Sino/US trade deal in the lead up to the Fed rate decision. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed

Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed

With the recent trade/political headlines renewing risk aversion, Gold prices jump from a three-month-old ascending support line to trade near the 1490 region ahead of Wednesday's FOMC rate decision. 

Gold News

Federal Reserve Oct 29-30 FOMC Preview: Three and done

Federal Reserve Oct 29-30 FOMC Preview: Three and done

The US economy has changed little since the September 18th FOMC voted to cut the fed funds rate a second time. Third quarter growth estimates from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow were running at 1.9% the week of the September meeting. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures