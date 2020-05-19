ASX 200 Index: Jumps 2% to test the 5,600s, 61.8% Fibo now targeted

- ASX charges more than 2% as risk-on sentiment lives on.
- ASX finally breaks down the 38.2% Fibonacci resistance.
Australia's shares have surged by more than 2.0 per cent on the heels of UIS benchmarks and European markets which were riding the positive sentiments pertaining to hops of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the time of writing, the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was higher by 111 points, or 2.06 per cent, at 5573.0 points after the Reserve Bank of Australia Minutes and Australia’s “Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages” for the week ending May 2 which is part of an ABS special series which provides an estimate of the impact of COVID-19 on jobs and wages.
Signs of a vaccine breakthrough
Meanwhile, one of the leading biotech companies in the race for developing a coronavirus vaccine has announced initial results from first human tests were possible.
The first coronavirus vaccine to be tested in people appears to be safe and able to stimulate an immune response against the virus, its manufacturer, Moderna, announced on Monday,
– The New York Times reported in recent trade.
A phase 2 study has been granted expected to enrol an additional 600 volunteers — half older than 55 — to provide additional immunogenicity data. There are hops that in July the company will begin a Phase 3 study, aimed at showing that the vaccine can actually prevent disease.
Trade wars a tailwind risk
Meanwhile, while signs of a vaccine and glimmers of hope in an economic pick up can support sentiment in the near term, the US President remains mused about eliminating the largest trading partnership in the world. The tensions between the US and China and China and Australia have revived since US President Donald Trump and Australian politicians blamed China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
US lawmakers are crafting proposals to push American companies to move operations or key suppliers out of China. In response, China confirms 80% tariff on Australian barley and has continued in a war of words with the US
RBA minutes
Australia is facing a "significant" and "unprecedented" economic contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic, though massive fiscal and monetary policy stimulus would help cushion the blow, minutes of the country's central bank's latest meeting showed on Tuesday, as Reuters noted. "The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had on May 5 left the cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected move and recommitted to buying as much government debt as needed to keep three-year bond yields near 0.25%."
-
RBA Minutes: GDP in Australia's major trading partners was expected to decline significantly over the first half of 2020
- AUD/USD fades an uptick to 0.6550 post-RBA minutes, Aussie jobs
ASX 200 Index levels
The 38.2% Fibonacci level (5470) has finally given out. Bulls have scored territory in the 5,600 and should this level hold, bulls will be looking to the 61.8% golden ration at 6127. First, 5,725 and the 11th March lows meet a 50% mean reversion of the same measurement. Meanwhile, the bears will be looking for an extension below the COVID-19 lows of 4402.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades an uptick to 0.6550 post-RBA minutes, Aussie jobs
AUD/USD trims gains and retreats further from six-day highs of 0.6550 after the RBA minutes showed the board is in a wait-and-see-mode, monitoring economic and financial developments. Weak Australian jobs data also weigh down on the aussie amid trade concerns with China.
USD/JPY: Trades mixed above 107.00 as hopes of coronavirus cure confront trade war fears
USD/JPY struggles to extend the previous day’s positive momentum. Headlines concerning the coronavirus cure keeps the lid on trading sentiment. US-Sino, Aussie-China tussles offer background noise.
Powell's testimony: Committed to using our full range of tools to support economy in this challenging time
The Fed already released the Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony. Key highlights: “The precipitous drop in economic activity has caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words, as lives are upended amid great uncertainty about the future.”
Gold: Extends recovery from 100-HMA, $1,750 back in focus
Gold pierces $1,740 during the pullback moves from $1,727.74. The bullion currently aims to challenge immediate horizontal resistance around $1,752 ahead of targeting the recent top, also the highest since late-2012, around $1,765.40.
Oil: Short-term rising channel keep WTI buyers hopeful above $32.00
WTI June Futures step back from the intraday high of $32.91. The black gold remains 3.32% positive on a day. The oil benchmark surged to $33.10, a nine-week high, on Monday. Overbought RSI conditions offer intermediate pullback.