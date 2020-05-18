Australia’s Agriculture Minister: Will consider going to the WTO on China barley tariffs

Reuters reports that China's decision to impose a tariff of 80.5% on barley imports from Australia is "deeply disappointing", Australia's Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said on Monday.
China earlier said it would impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on barley imports from Australia from Tuesday, escalating bilateral tensions between the two countries.
Birmingham said Australia has not subsidised or dumped barley to China.
'Australia is deeply disappointed with China's decision to impose duties on Australian barley,' Birmingham said in an emailed statement.
Market implications
Australia is a dominant player in world barley export markets, representing 30-40 percent of the world’s malting barley trade and 20 percent of the feed barley trade. AEGIC Research says that Australia is a major exporter of barley, representing more than 40 percent of the world's malting barley trade and 20 percent of the feed barley trade.
Australia's barley exports to China were worth $600 million in 2019, falling from $1.5 billion in 2018 because of drought and an effort to diversify into more markets, according to ABC News.
Western Australian farmers will feel the brunt of the tariffs; about 88 per cent of barley exports to China come from WA.
AUD trades as a proxy to global trade wars and Chinese affairs. This is a direct blow that can only weigh further on AUD. Meanwhile, AUD has been riding a broader risk-on sentiment to 0.6527 as the US dollar unwinds.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls cheer risk-on sentiment above 0.6500, RBA minutes in focus
AUD/USD bulls keep the reins, despite catching a breather, as the pair seesaws around 0.6525/20 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA minutes become the immediate catalysts while virus headlines, US/China news can keep traders busy.
USD/JPY retreats from weekly top, still above 107.00, amid mixed signals
USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s gains farther beyond 107.50. Japan’s Industrial Production, trade/virus updates will be the key ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold makes sharp U-turn from multi-year highs, slumps to $1,730 area
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,765 on Monday but fell sharply during the American trading hours.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI holds in higher territories in the $30s on bullish market sentiment
The price of a barrel of oil has seen territory on the $33 handle in terms of West Texas Intermediate having travelled from a low of $29.59 lows at the start of the day.