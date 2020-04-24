ASX 200 Index: holding in familiar territory, bid on commodities

- Commodities are performing well, supporting the ASX 200 Index.
- NWH is the strongest (+8.47%) and DMP is the Weakest (-5.38%).
After a flat start in the Australian share markets on the heels of a mixed session on Wall Street, more on that here, the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index is ring 0.5% as the session progresses with a bid in oil and commodities hanging tough. ASX200 is currently trading at 5,236 between a range of 5,207 and 5,254. As for the company performers, NWH is the strongest (+8.47%) and DMP is the Weakest (-5.38%).
Commodities in focus
The CRB Index is +2.15%, supported in a rally of oil. Signs of further production cuts helped push crude oil prices higher:
"Kuwait said that it had already started cutting production ahead of the planned 1 May start of the recent OPEC+ supply agreement. Algeria also told OPEC it would be cutting immediately. This follows data showing US production is beginning to fall.," analysts at ANZ bank explained. WTI is currently trading +2% at $17.44bbls
"In its weekly report, EIA data showed total production had fallen to 12.2mb/d, the lowest level in the weekly data series since July 2019. We calculate that the number of drill rigs active in the US is now well below that required to maintain production. This will see a natural decline in US output in the weeks and months ahead."
Meanwhile, the base metals sector was mixed amid a barrage of weak economic data overnight. US Composite PMI fell to 27.4 from 40.9. Services fell to 27.0 from 39.8 and manufacturing fell to 36.9 from 48.5.
Copper had found some support on South American producers being forced to shut or operating at limited capacity. "Alcoa said it would shut its remaining aluminium production capacity in the US. This follows signs of slowing in Chinese aluminium output," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
On a sour note, Chinese trial showed Gilead Science's remdesivir did not improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream. Gilead said the results from the study were inconclusive as it was terminated early. However, its share price plummeted and is down -4%
ASX 200 Index: trades between 38.2% & 23.6% Fibo
The ASX 200 was capped by the 38.2% Fibonacci level (5470) a teh srart of this week. To the downside, 5100 has so far held, a touch away from 5090s target within the current support structure which bulls will seek to hold for confirmation of a run towards 5645 as the next resistance structure through prior highs. On a continuation to the downside, bears will be looking for an extension below the COVID-19 lows of 4402.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finds buyers above 0.6350
Fresh bids emerged just above 0.6350, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD as markets seem to cheer the PBOC targeted MLF rate cut. Broad dollar strength amid risk-off could keep the recovery in check.
USD/JPY: Stuck on familiar ground, bulls can't catch a break through 108
USD/JPY holding in familiar territory, the yen remains robust. The risk-off tone dominates with US stocks unable to break from the restraints of COVID-19 implications for the global economy and the Nikkei 225 sheds 0.75%, with 108 handle falling over the horizon.
US Durable Goods Orders March Preview: Ominous portents for consumption
Orders for long-lasting consumer and industrial goods are expected to confirm that a massive retreat in consumption is underway as the consumer and retail sectors reel from a historic collapse in employment.
Gold: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700
Gold snaps two-day winning streak, registers mild losses following the support line break. 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars ahead of $1,700 round-figures. Immediate falling trend line from the weekly top guards the recovery moves.
WTI rises to $17.50 as Kuwait cuts output
WTI jumps 5% in Asia, having found bids below $16.00 during the overnight trade. Kuwait has voluntarily cut output in response to the current market conditions. The recently signed OPEC+ deal will take effect on May 1.