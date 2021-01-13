AstraZeneca: Will release over 2 million doses a week to UK very shortly

Tom Keith-Roach, president of AstraZeneca UK, said on Wednesday that they are scaling up to release over 2 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine in the UK very shortly, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Production of vaccine is 3-4 month process."

"We can give high visibility on supply timetable through to the end of Q1 this year."

"Hope to be 2 million doses a week on or before mid-February."

"Process optimisation may make more than 2 million doses a week for UK possible, but can't commit to that."

"COVID outbreaks are hindering vaccine development workforce."

"We have requested that vaccine developers and trial staff are prioritised for receiving a shot."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE pared its earlier losses after these remarks and was last seen posting small gains at 6,756.