Asian stocks stay sluggish amid trade woes, Hong Kong protests

- Risk aversion continues in Asia.
- US-China trade woes, Hong Kong protests become the key catalysts.
- China’s data dump added to the market pessimism.
With no respite from Hong Kong protests and an on-going trade tussle between the United States (US) and China, Asian shares remain under pressure while heading into the European session on Thursday.
The latest roadblock on the US-China trade deal is over the US farm products, as per the Wall Street Journal. Likely adding to the pessimism is the dragon nation’s objection over the US transit in Taiwan. Elsewhere, Hong Kong protesters pushed the government toward extended suspension of schools till the weekend while disturbing the life at large.
On the economic front, China’s October month Industrial Production and Retail Sales numbers spread worries about the health of the world’s largest industrial player. Additionally, downbeat prints of Australian employment data also spread economic pessimism.
In a reaction, MSCI’s index of Asian-Pacific shares outside Japan declines by nearly 0.4% while Japan’s NIKKEI drops 0.70% by the press time. Further, stocks in China, Australia and New Zealand gain amid expectations of further monetary easing whereas Hong Kong’s HANG SENG prints -0.80% mark. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.87% and the S&P 500 is nearly unchanged to 3,093 while writing.
While Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers for Germany and Eurozone, coupled with the British Retail Sales, will decorate the economic calendar ahead of the US session, the second day of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony will be the key to watch during the US trading hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Preliminary Q3 GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD?
German GDP, due at 07:00 GMT, is expected to show the economy contracted 0.1% QoQ in June to September (Q3), having decreased by 0.1% in the first quarter. A negative GDP print won't be a surprise and could strengthen the bearish pressures around the EUR.
GBP/USD lingers over trade/political news, UK Retail Sales in focus
Optimism surrounding the UK’s political plays confronts the broad US dollar (USD) strength ahead of the British Retail Sales data for October. That said, the GBP/USD pair hovers below 1.2850 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows as risk-off gathers steam
USD/JPY met fresh supply and reached fresh weekly lows at 108.64, as the risk-off sentiment gathered steam amid weak Japanese and Chinese fundamentals while renewed US-China trade tensions also dampened the market mood.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.