Asian Stock Market: Nikkei225 roars as BOJ keeps policy intact, oil reclaims $81.00

- The continuation of further policy easing by the BoJ has infused fresh blood into Japanese equities.
- Chinese indices have failed to capitalize on decent growth projections from China’s Vice-Premier Liu He.
- The odds of higher China oil demand by OPEC have strengthened the oil price.
Markets in the Asian domain are displaying mixed signals amid respective developments. Japanese equities have got an adrenaline rush as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has announced an unchanged interest rate policy. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks are driving lower since the opening trade despite optimist commentary from China’s Vice-Premier Liu He.
Investors’ risk appetite has improved which has weighed heavily on the US Treasury yields. The alpha generated by the 10-year US Treasury bonds has dropped below 3.49%. S&P500 futures have recovered their entire losses recorded in early Asia, portraying a recovery in the risk-on impulse. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has scaled higher to near 102.40 ahead of the release of the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) data and monthly Retail Sales.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 soared 2.70%, ChinaA50 dropped 0.20%, Hang Seng eased 0.10%, and Nifty50 remained almost flat.
The continuation of an ultra-loose monetary policy by the BoJ has brought a rally in Japanese indices. The BoJ has kept the interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and the 10-year Japan Government bonds (JGBs) target at around 0%. The absence of inflation revision and no commentary over BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s successor has shocked the market participants.
Chinese stocks have witnessed a sheer fall despite China’s Vice-Premier Liu He has claim that the country’s “growth rate in CY2023 is likely to return to normal, as firms increase investment and consumption rebounds” at Davos late Tuesday. He further added that Beijing welcomes foreign investment and seeks to expand foreign trade, as these are strong pillars of China's economic progress.”
Meanwhile, oil prices have reclaimed the critical resistance of $81.00 after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General, Haitham Al Ghais, said that the cartel is expecting a rise in China’s oil demand by 500k bpd in CY2023. However, the oil cartel is expecting a slowdown in Eurozone and the United States.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26279.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26279.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26136.9
|Daily SMA50
|27185.99
|Daily SMA100
|27238.36
|Daily SMA200
|27207.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26427.35
|Previous Daily Low
|25962.79
|Previous Weekly High
|26578.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|25721.43
|Previous Monthly High
|28325.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|25793.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26249.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26140.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26019.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25758.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25554.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26483.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26687.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26948.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY soars 2.50% through 131.00 after BoJ's inaction on yield control policy
USD/JPY is rallying hard beyond 131.00 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced no changes to its monetary and yield control policy on Wednesday. The Japanese yen is reversing a part of its recent uptrend, as the BoJ defies market pressure. Kuroda eyed.
AUD/USD hangs near daily low, 0.7000 holds the key for bulls amid resurgent USD demand
The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.7000 psychological mark and surrenders its modest intraday gains registered during the Asian session. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 0.6980-0.6975 region, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
Gold drops to test $1,900 as US Dollar firms up post-BoJ
Gold price has come under renewed selling pressure, looking to attack the $1,900 key level early Wednesday. The US Dollar is catching a strong bid in tandem with the USD/JPY pair following the BoJ's unchanged yield control policy decision. US data awaited.
Ethereum price faces strong headwinds around $1,600 as multiple bearish signals emerge
Ethereum price shows a clear sign of slowing down as it heads into a supply zone. Although there is a slow climb to the upside, the chances of a further continuation are very low.
UK Inflation Preview: Another soft CPI to hit Pound Sterling, here’s why Premium
GBP/USD picks up bids to defend the previous day’s run-up around the 1.2300 round figure, despite posting only 0.08% intraday gains, as the Cable pair traders await the UK’s key inflation data on early Wednesday. Even so, the quote stays inside an eight-day-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.