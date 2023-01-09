Asian Stock Market: China reopening, easy Fed bets underpin firmer sentiment amid Tokyo’s absence

- Asia-Pacific equities trace Wall Street’s gains even as Japan cheers extended weekend.
- China’s openings of international borders, year-end shopping spree favor sentiment.
- Downbeat US data weigh on hawkish Fed wagers, tease US recession.
- Light calendar, off in Japan restrict market moves ahead of inflation data from China, Japan and US.
Market sentiment improves in Asia as China drops the last flag of the zero-Covid policy and the softer US wage growth data challenged hawkish Fed wagers. Even so, an absence of traders from Tokyo and a light calendar, as well as a cautious mood ahead of this week’s key inflation data, restrict the volatility during early Monday.
While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of the Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 2.25% to print the highest levels since late September. On the same line could be the shares from South Korea, Taiwan and India as each one of them rises over 1.0% intraday by the press time.
Chinese blue-chip stocks cheer the latest shopping spree in the dragon nation, as per the early activity signals for December and early January, whereas Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX 50 trace equities in Beijing due to their trade ties with the Asian major.
It should be noted that mildly bid ASX 200 ignores downbeat prints of Aussie Building Permits for November.
China’s reopening of the international borders after a three-year blockage bolstered optimism in Asia. Also favoring the risk appetite could be comments from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Official who hinted at robust growth expectations from the dragon nation.
Additionally, Friday’s downbeat prints of US Average Hourly Earnings, ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders pushed back the hawkish hopes from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) as the figures raised US recession concerns. The same joined mixed comments from the Fed policymakers and hopes of an upbeat US earnings season to also favor risk-on mood in Asia.
On a broader front, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while India’s benchmark equity index BSE Sensex rises over 1.0% by the press time. Also portraying the risk-on mood could be the upbeat oil prices, as well as the softer prints of the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Looking forward, a light calendar may allow the equity bulls to keep the reins but this week’s inflation data from the US, China and Japan are crucial for near-term direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0700 ahead of EU Sentix
EUR/USD is holding on to the upside below 1.0700 in the early European trades. The pair is taking advantage of the extended weakness in the US Dollar amid hopes of a dovish Fed pivot and China's reopening optimism. Eurozone data awaited.
Gold could take a breather before recapturing $1,900 Premium
Gold price is consolidating the two-day uptrend near the highest level in eight months at $1,880 this Monday. The USD is extending its bearish momentum in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields following Friday’s critical US economic data.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2150 amid upbeat mood, softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading with sizeable gains at around 1.2150 amid risk-on impulse ahead of the London open. Broad US Dollar weakness is underpinning the pair, as investors assess Fed rate hike expectations and BOE policymaker Mann's comments on inflation.
Chinese miner predicts Ethereum will lead 2023 bull run as ETH trades at $1,300
Ethereum price has sprouted after tight consolidation and eyes a retest of $1,350 and higher levels. Chinese ETH miner Jiang Zhuoer anticipates ETH to permanently leave its current range and kick-start a bull run from March to May 2023.
Earnings and CPI should make for a bumpy ride ahead
The focus will be on the start of the 4Q22 earnings season, which unofficially begins on Friday, with results from America's biggest banks and other industry bellwethers. Turning back to macro, the focus is squarely on the December CPI reading on Thursday.