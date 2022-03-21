Asian Stock Market: Cautious at best as PBOC inaction joins Japan’s off, Ukraine woes

- Asia-Pacific markets drift lower as geopolitical fears escalate in Ukraine, China reports record covid infections.
- PBOC’s status-quo, holiday in Japan defend bulls amid sluggish start to the key week.
- Multiple diplomatic meetings, central bank comments and PMIs to offer active sessions ahead.
Given the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis joining geopolitical risks from Saudi Arabia and COVID-19 fears from China, risk appetite remains sour during Monday’s Asian session. It should be noted, however, that an off in Japan and no monetary policy change by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) restricts the market moves of late.
Adding to the trading barrier is the cautious sentiment ahead of US President Joe Biden’s call with the leaders of Europe and the UK, as well as comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.30%. It’s worth noting that stocks in China remain mildly offered as the dragon nation prints record daily coronavirus infections and Evergrande suspends trading in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and India’s BSE Sensex track China while flashing nearly 0.30% intraday loss while Australia’s ASX 200 remain indecisive as Australian Prime Minister Morris Scott hints at budget measures to battle fuel prices. Further, New Zealand’s NZX 50 rise 0.30% as a record trade deficit on YoY hints at RBNZ’s slower normalization, as well as chatters over removing virus-led activity measures.
It should be noted that firmer oil prices also weigh on the Asia-Pacific shares but cautious sentiment ahead of the day’s key events restrict the moves.
On a broader front, the S&P 500 Futures drops 0.28% intraday whereas the US Dollar Index (DXY) pare recent losses while the gold print mild gains at the latest.
Moving on, speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, as well as US President Joe Biden’s cal with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK will be important for the markets to watch.
Read: S&P 500 Futures, US T-bond yields seesaw as Ukraine-Russia fears grow over Mariupol
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On defensive as Ukraine woes intensify ahead of ECB’s Lagarde
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day, around 1.1045 amid Monday’s early European morning. The major currency pair rose the most since late January the last week amid the US dollar’s inability to cheer the Fed’s rate hike.
GBP/USD: Bulls are firmer above 100-EMA, indicating volatility contraction ahead
A back and forth move of cable in a range of 1.3093-1.3203 is indicating a volatility contraction. Pound bulls are firmer above 100-period EMA, which adds to the upside filters. The formation of a head and shoulder pattern is indicating a strong upside move.
Gold eyes to regain $1,950 as Ukraine rejects Russian demand, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) licks its wounds around $1,928, up 0.30% intraday during Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal witnessed the biggest weekly loss since June 2021 the latest as market sentiment improved during the last week, weighing on the safe-haven demand of the bullion.
Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier
Dogecoin price has shattered the downtrend in a recent run-up and shows signs that more of these gains are around the corner. Although DOGE is facing temporary slowdowns, investors can expect bulls to make a strong comeback soon.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected. The risks are on the downside.