S&P 500 Futures, US T-bond yields seesaw as Ukraine-Russia fears grow over Mariupol

S&P 500 Futures pause four-day uptrend, US 10-year Treasury yields stabilize after declining for the last two days.

Ukraine rejects Russian demand to surrender Mariupol, Biden-Xi talks failed to offer any help.

Risk-aversion continues ahead of this week’s Biden-NATO meeting, Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

PBOC interest rate decision, second-tier US data will entertain intraday traders.

With Ukraine’s rejection of Russia’s demand of surrendering in Mariupol, market sentiment remains sour during Monday’s Asian session. The risk-off mood also takes clues from Xi-Biden talks that failed to deliver any positive results during Friday’s telephonic conversation.

While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% intraday to 4,450 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields pause two-day downtrend around 2,153%, up 0.05 basis points at the latest.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk mentioned, “There is no question of surrendering Mariupol,” per Ukrainska Pravda said Reuters. While giving details, Kyiv Independent mentioned comments from Ukraine’s Vereshchuk are in response to the letter from Russia’s Defense Ministry saying it would only establish a humanitarian corridor if Mariupol surrenders.

It’s worth noting that the talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping failed to offer any positive headlines over Ukraine. On the contrary, mentioning the Taiwan issue added to the risk-off mood.

Elsewhere, attacks over Saudi Arabian oil plants by Yemen’s Houthis and reflation fears raised by global central bankers during the last week, including the Fed and the ECB, also weigh on the market sentiment.

Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) printed the first weekly loss in six, up 0.05% intraday around 98.30 at the latest.

Moving on, the risk-aversion wave may help the US dollar to consolidate some of the latest losses. However, Tuesday’s speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be crucial to watch for fresh directions.

Another important event of the week is US President Biden’s meeting with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members as Ukraine urges for airspace ban in Kyiv.

Additionally, today’s Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February, expected to ease to 0.29 from 0.69, as well as the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) interest rate decision will be important to watch for short-term directions.