S&P 500 Futures, US T-bond yields seesaw as Ukraine-Russia fears grow over Mariupol

- S&P 500 Futures pause four-day uptrend, US 10-year Treasury yields stabilize after declining for the last two days.
- Ukraine rejects Russian demand to surrender Mariupol, Biden-Xi talks failed to offer any help.
- Risk-aversion continues ahead of this week’s Biden-NATO meeting, Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
- PBOC interest rate decision, second-tier US data will entertain intraday traders.
With Ukraine’s rejection of Russia’s demand of surrendering in Mariupol, market sentiment remains sour during Monday’s Asian session. The risk-off mood also takes clues from Xi-Biden talks that failed to deliver any positive results during Friday’s telephonic conversation.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% intraday to 4,450 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields pause two-day downtrend around 2,153%, up 0.05 basis points at the latest.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk mentioned, “There is no question of surrendering Mariupol,” per Ukrainska Pravda said Reuters. While giving details, Kyiv Independent mentioned comments from Ukraine’s Vereshchuk are in response to the letter from Russia’s Defense Ministry saying it would only establish a humanitarian corridor if Mariupol surrenders.
It’s worth noting that the talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping failed to offer any positive headlines over Ukraine. On the contrary, mentioning the Taiwan issue added to the risk-off mood.
Elsewhere, attacks over Saudi Arabian oil plants by Yemen’s Houthis and reflation fears raised by global central bankers during the last week, including the Fed and the ECB, also weigh on the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) printed the first weekly loss in six, up 0.05% intraday around 98.30 at the latest.
Moving on, the risk-aversion wave may help the US dollar to consolidate some of the latest losses. However, Tuesday’s speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be crucial to watch for fresh directions.
Another important event of the week is US President Biden’s meeting with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members as Ukraine urges for airspace ban in Kyiv.
Additionally, today’s Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February, expected to ease to 0.29 from 0.69, as well as the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) interest rate decision will be important to watch for short-term directions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls remain hopeful despite recent weakness around 0.7400
AUD/USD prints mild intraday losses around two-week high, recently sidelined. Sustained trading beyond 200-DMA, descending trend line from May favor buyers. Rising wedge teases sellers but 0.7200 break-down becomes necessary.
Gold opens positive ahead of Biden-NATO meet, pullback likely from $1,920
Gold has found significant bids on Monday amid the uncertainty over the outcome of the meeting between NATO allies and US President Joe Biden in Brussels, which is due on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting is to take further steps necessary to bring a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 100-SMA, fortnight-old support
EUR/USD begins the trading week on a back foot around 1.1045, after snapping the five-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s latest weakness takes clues from Thursday’s failure to cross a downward sloping resistance line from February, as well as bearish MACD signals.
Cardano price to revisit $1.20 after ADA bulls' strong comeback
Cardano price is out of its rangebound movement as it breached the upper limit on March 18. This uptrend signals that ADA is bound for more gains in the near future. Cardano price slid into a consolidation on March 5 and continued doing so for nearly two weeks.
Talk of recession is just wrong, or at least premature
We are struck dumb by the Fed delivering anti-inflationary policy and guidance, but markets are not sure it’s credible and the yield curve is flattening. See the chart. At the same time, the ECB is wibbly-wobbly and may not get to a hike this year at all.