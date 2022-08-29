- AAPL stock falls nearly 4% Friday on global equity sell-off.
- Jackson Hole hawkish tilt behind sell-off.
- Apple sends out invites for an event on September 7.
Apple (AAPL) stock fell sharply on Friday in line with a global rout in equities. The strongly worded hawkish missive from Fed Chair Powell did the trick and sent equity markets into a risk-off tailspin. Not just equity markets, but all risk assets took a hit as the Nasdaq was the worst performer. Now over the weekend Bitcoin cracked below $20,000.
Apple stock news
Some conflicting positive and negative news for Apple has appeared over the past few sessions. Susquehanna was quite bullish last week in estimating iPhone 13 production would rise to 100 million from a previous 88 million. Overall Susquehanna looks for about an 8% sales growth versus last year for the iPhone. Meanwhile, Politico reported late last week that the DOJ is in the early stages of making an antitrust complaint against Apple and could bring a lawsuit as early as this year.
Finally, September 7 looks like the launch date for the new iPhone 14. Reports claim Apple has sent out media invitations to an event on September 7, which it is widely assumed will be the product launch announcement.
Apple stock forecast
Equity markets look likely to be in for a tough Autumn after Powell carefully scripted the narrative on Friday. Remember, he had most of the summer to plan out what he wanted to say. So he knew the importance of citing Vockler, and he knew what he wanted to achieve when he used words like "pain" and "below trend growth". The plan was well thought out. He wants equity markets lower to hit demand and so bring inflation down. Whatever Apple does may struggle to overcome such a challenging macro backdrop.
Apple does remain above its 200-day moving average but has failed at the trend line and to test previous highs above $179. First, we have a failure, but we need confirmation of a bearish trend now. That will come with a break of the 200-day moving average. Once that is in place, then the target needs to be a break of $129, the June lows. That is needed to maintain food for the bears. September is historically not a great one for Apple, and interestingly neither are product launches much of a catalyst for the share price.
Apple stock chart, daily
The author is short Apple.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
Are central banks responsible for the mess we see now?
Everywhere you look there is criticism of central banks–do they fall into line when a president or prime minister leans on them (the autonomy issue)? Are they responsible for the mess we see now or can we blame Putin?