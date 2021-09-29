- Apple stock falls on Wednesday as equity markets continue to suffer.
- Yield rises have been hurting Nasdaq and tech stocks the most.
- AAPL fell over 2% to close at $141.91 on Tuesday.
Apple (AAPL) shares fell sharply on Tuesday as a lackluster September continues, with many thankful that this is the last week of that bearish month. This Friday marks the end of September and also a quarter-end, which can see some unusual movements as fund managers position themselves going into the final quarter of the year. Many that are ahead of the benchmark will become more cautious as the year-end approaches.
Apple has struggled along with other tech names as the Nasdaq takes a disproportionate share of the pain from an equity market sell-off. The latest worry factor is rising rates, but really the market wanted to sell off. This is just the excuse it needed. It should not come as too much of a surprise given how stretched things had become, and indeed a gradual pullback is healthy. Just as forest fires are needed to clear out space for growth, so too pullbacks clear out space for new investment.
AAPL fell over 2% on Tuesday and is now getting closer to our point of support (in the mid $130s in case you're asking). News of supply chain disruptions in Asia has not helped the stock despite pre-orders for the new iPhone looking very strong. Not much point in having pre-orders if you cannot follow through quickly! This is a constant theme over the last six months and is not specific to Apple. Reports again this morning from Nikkei Asia suggest further supply issues in Vietnam due to Covid, and The Financial Times carries an article about Apple and Tesla supply chains having issues in Asia.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.3 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$157.26
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $166.7
Apple stock forecast
We now have to turn bearish on the stock as Tuesday's session saw our support at $144.50 give way. The only savior is that $141.67 held as volume really thins out below this level, meaning a price drop could really get going. A retracement or bounce on Wednesday would not be too surprising, and this can even be used to reestablish a short position at $144.50 with a tight stop above. All momentum indicators are pointing lower with price, and we can see the volume gap clearly on the daily chart below. Once we get below $141.67, then lookout. $134 is where support kicks in with a lot of volume, as evidenced by the volume profile bars and the yearly Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) sitting at $134.15
FXStreet view: Bearish, neutral above $144.50.
FXStreet Ideas: Short a pullback to $144.50. Buy a short-dated put on a break of $141.67 as we expect volatility to rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh yearly lows near 1.1650 as dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, reaching fresh yearly lows, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-off market mood. Europe's energy crisis, China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes dent the risk appetite. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3500 as dollar regains poise amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.3500, sitting at the lowest levels since January 2021, as the downbeat mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Higher inflation, Brexit and petroleum concerns weigh on the pound. Bailey's speech eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below strong $1750 cap
The stabilization in the US bond markets seems to have helped gold price staged a tepid recovery, with the 10-year Treasury yields reversing to 1.50% levels.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.