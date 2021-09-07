AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation.

Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again.

The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.

Apple stock has broken out of the continuation wedge formation it formed and so has signaled further strong gains for the stock. The move in Tuesday's premarket after Labor Day is signaling more gains as the tech titan trades up toward $155 in the premarket session. The catalyst for the move is the bad-news-is-good-news employment report on Friday. The bad news was the number missing estimates by quite a lot, but the silver lining for equities is that this means the Fed will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy for longer and put off any potential interest rate hikes. Will we ever see an interest rate hike again? Now we are beginning to wonder. Certainly, many of the new traders who have entered the market in the pandemic will never have seen positive interest rates. The equity market has no alternative but to rally with such loose monetary policy, and Apple as the largest stock in the universe is the lead player.

There have of course been some strong fundamental news pushing Apple stock along with reports that iPhone 13 shipments will be higher than forecast and investment bank Bernstein saying in a note last week that Apple could sell 1.5 million of its Apple cars by 2025. CNBC also had a report last week saying that mass production of the car could start by 2024. That is the next big thing for Apple investors to get excited about. The history of Apple product launches is good with strong customer loyalty and a design ethos that emphasizes quality and beautiful design.

Apple key statistics

Market Cap $2.5 trillion Enterprise Value $2.3 trillion Price/Earnings (P/E) 29 Price/Book 38 Price/Sales 9 Gross Margin 41% Net Margin 25% EBITDA $112 billion 52 week low $103.10 52 week high $151.68 Average Wall Street rating and price target Buy $166.7

Apple stock forecast

The last few bearish issues have been tidied up on the chart with the breakout from the wedge formation. The bearish divergences from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have all been broken, and the MACD has crossed over into bullish territory. Apple has broken out of the wedge, so the first support is the breakout point at $152.60. Near enough to the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $151.67. With a breakout, we do not really like to see dips below here as that puts the stock back in the neutral short-term range. If we do break lower, watch $141.67 as there is a volume gap below, meaning a break could accelerate to $134.

The trend is firmly bullish above $152.60. Easy to say when we are near all-time highs!