- AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation.
- Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again.
- The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.
Apple stock has broken out of the continuation wedge formation it formed and so has signaled further strong gains for the stock. The move in Tuesday's premarket after Labor Day is signaling more gains as the tech titan trades up toward $155 in the premarket session. The catalyst for the move is the bad-news-is-good-news employment report on Friday. The bad news was the number missing estimates by quite a lot, but the silver lining for equities is that this means the Fed will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy for longer and put off any potential interest rate hikes. Will we ever see an interest rate hike again? Now we are beginning to wonder. Certainly, many of the new traders who have entered the market in the pandemic will never have seen positive interest rates. The equity market has no alternative but to rally with such loose monetary policy, and Apple as the largest stock in the universe is the lead player.
There have of course been some strong fundamental news pushing Apple stock along with reports that iPhone 13 shipments will be higher than forecast and investment bank Bernstein saying in a note last week that Apple could sell 1.5 million of its Apple cars by 2025. CNBC also had a report last week saying that mass production of the car could start by 2024. That is the next big thing for Apple investors to get excited about. The history of Apple product launches is good with strong customer loyalty and a design ethos that emphasizes quality and beautiful design.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.5 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$151.68
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $166.7
Apple stock forecast
The last few bearish issues have been tidied up on the chart with the breakout from the wedge formation. The bearish divergences from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have all been broken, and the MACD has crossed over into bullish territory. Apple has broken out of the wedge, so the first support is the breakout point at $152.60. Near enough to the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $151.67. With a breakout, we do not really like to see dips below here as that puts the stock back in the neutral short-term range. If we do break lower, watch $141.67 as there is a volume gap below, meaning a break could accelerate to $134.
The trend is firmly bullish above $152.60. Easy to say when we are near all-time highs!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
