- AAPL releases results on Tuesday, July 27.
- Apple stock rose again on Friday and is poised to reach record highs.
- Results to the end of June 2021 will likely beat if the trend continues.
Apple stock is poised to reach near all-time highs on Monday ahead of results to the end of June being released on Tuesday. The trend so far in 2021 is for most companies to smash results and make us wonder just how out of touch those Wall Street analysts really are. How can you consistently get it so wrong and still get paid so much?!
Apple reports results tomorrow Tuesday, July 27. Earnings Per Share (EPS) is expected to come in at $1.01 with revenue forecast at $72.93 billion. The previous two earnings releases have not been kind to AAPL stock price with the last release in April seeing Apple shares fall from $137 to the low $120s despite results coming in over 40% ahead of those famed Wall Street analyst expectations. The prior release on January 27 2021 saw earnings come in 20% ahead of analyst forecast but, again, the Apple share price declined, moving from $145 to the low $120s again.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.44 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.1 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|32
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|40%
|Net Margin
|23%
|EBITDA
|$100 billion
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $159
Apple stock forecast
As mentioned above in our look back to the previous two earnings releases, which both saw a retracement to the low $120s, this is a strong support zone. The point of control (price with the highest volume) is at $123.46 and the volume profile shows a large amount of volume from $127 to $120. So, it is no surprise that this zone has seen any falls in the share price stop and a regrouping for a move higher.
Action is likely to be limited on Monday as investors wait for the results on Tuesday before taking any major positions. Support at the $135-137 region is also strong again being a zone of high relative volume and also breaking $137 was the catalyst for this current rally to all-time highs. That is the first support zone with the second stronger one being the low $120s.
The Moving Average Convergence Adivergence (MACD) is crossing to a bearish signal so keep an eye on this. Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) which are two overbought or oversold indicators are in neutral territory.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
