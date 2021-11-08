AMD Stock Forecast and News: Advanced Micro Devices likely to fall to $120 this month

- Advanced Micro Devices announced all-stock acquisition of Xilinx on October 27.
- AMD bounced lower off its top trend line last week.
- Weekly RSI is currently at 76, its highest reading in 15 months.
At Friday's closing price of $136.34, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares are up more than 48% year-to-date. This is despite being down 20% in the first half of the year. The most recent swing high last week had AMD stock perfectly bounce off the top line of an ascending price channel. Based on high readings on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), AMD stock appears overextended and is bound for a period of consolidation. AMD stock is trading at $137, up 0.5%, in the premarket at the time of writing.
AMD Stock News: Xilinx acquisition may be growing on investors
Investors are still digesting the news of AMD's acquisition of Xilinx. The all-stock deal was announced on October 27 and would give AMD a majority market share of the complex programmable logic device (CPLD) segment of the semiconductor space. Interestingly, the market did not accept the news with hearty applause, with AMD stock price giving up ground in the following two sessions.
Xilinx would help AMD better compete with Intel (INTC), which controls about a third of the CPLD market through one of its own past acquisitions. AMD executives contend that the $35 billion deal would give AMD a total addressable market (TAM) of $110 billion. Xilinx also gives AMD a greater share of the aerospace and defense industries.
On Thursday, November 4, Microsoft's cloud business, Azure, announced that it would be adding Advanced Micro Devices' 3rd Gen EPYC to its Dasv5 and Easv5 Azure Virtual Machines.
“By using the new Azure Dav5 and Eav5 VMs with the latest AMD EPYC CPUs, customers will get access to leading performance and fantastic price-performance for general purpose and memory-optimized workloads,” said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president of AMD's Cloud Business Unit.
For the third quarter's results, released on October 26, AMD reported revenue of $4.3 billion, up 54% YoY, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 compared with $0.32 in Q3 2020.
AMD key statistics
|Market Cap
|$164.6 billion
|Price/Earnings
|42
|Price/Sales
|11.2
|Price/Book
|23
|Enterprise Value
|$161.6 billion
|Operating Margin
|20.5%
|Profit Margin
|
26.7%
|52-week high
|$141.22
|52-week low
|$72.50
|Short Interest
|5.7%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold $133.51
AMD Stock Forecast: AMD price should ricochet to channel support
AMD stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is currently 76. This places it in the overbought category with a score that is the highest since the week of August 7, 2020. Being that AMD rarely trades this far into overbought territory, it seems more than likely that AMD price will drift lower to find support this month.
One reason to think this likely is that last week's swing high to $141.18 bounced precisely off the top trend line of the ascending price channel. AMD price immediately sold off, meaing the general market appears aware of this level and is acting accordingly.
FXStreet thinks AMD stock price is most likely to fall back to where it began last week – near $120. This price level is key since it has held many weekly opens and closes in the past month. To touch the bottom of the ascending trend line, which still appears to hold sway, AMD stock would need to drop off to just above $110. The demand zone between $110 and $112 has surved as resistance during six separate weeks.
AMD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3500
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Monday but managed to reverse its direction. As investors await FOMC policymakers' and Chairman Jerome Powell's speeches later in the day, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
Wake Up Wall Street: Tesla tweets, bears are beat, but Buffet hoards cash
Tesla is once again stealing the headlines, but this time good old Elon is sending the stock sliding as he runs a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his holding. TSLA shares were down 7% premarket but have bounced to -5% currently.