AMD News: Advanced Micro Devices stock edges higher, as an old rival falls

-
NASDAQ:AMD gained 0.11% on Friday amidst an ugly day for the broader markets.
-
AMD rival Intel tumbles as its computer market share appears to be in trouble.
-
NVIDIA hits all-time highs then drops as uncertainty on its ARM acquisition remains.
NASDAQ:AMD saw its momentum from Thursday carry over into Friday’s session as it was one of the only tech stocks to finish in the green. Shares of AMD gained 0.11% to close out the day at $84.65, as the broader markets stumbled on the quarterly quad-witching day to close out the second quarter of the year. AMD managed to edge higher off of the sentiment created by its new partnership with the Google Cloud as well as the apparent greenlight for its acquisition of chip maker Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
AMD’s chief rival over the past few years Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) didn’t have the same fate on Friday. Shares of the iconic chip maker fell 2.64% on Friday, amidst reports that it is expected that Intel’s computer market share will nosedive after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) replaces Intel with its own in-house chips. Apple announced earlier this year that it would now be installing its own M1 chips into IPads and iMacs, joining its Macbook line that was launched in late 2020. Until now, Apple used Intel as its chip source, so it is definitely a powerful partner to lose.
AMD stock forecast
Another AMD rival NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new all-time high during Friday’s session, before tumbling all the way back down and finishing in the red. The reason for the fall was partly due to the volatility caused by the quad-witching, but also on continued uncertainty on the approval of its acquisition of British software and semiconductor company, Arm Ltd. Although CEO Jensen Huang is confident the deal will go ahead, the longer it remains without a conclusion, the more nervous investors will get.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid US dollar's pullback, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is challenging 1.1900, as the US dollar retreats amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. The US Treasury yields rebound amid Fed's hawkishness. ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 as US dollar retreats
GBP/USD is trading above1.3850, extending the corrective pullback amid a broad US dollar retreat as the Treasury yields recover. The pound ignores Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Recapturing $1797 is critical for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is attempting a 1% recovery so far this Monday, heading towards the $1800 mark amid a sight pullback in the US dollar across the board.
XRP price awaits 20% drop as Ripple breaks below critical level of support
XRP price has formed a bearish outlook after breaking below the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern that has started to develop since late May. Ripple has failed to escape above the vital level of resistance at $0.79 and is now headed further south.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bullard tries to wake the bears but bulls stumble on
Now that the big Fed meeting is out of the way markets can relax for the summer months ahead. The Fed was in accommodative mood in terms of sentiment if not policy.