- AMC stock closes up on Thursday as markets recover from the Wednesday wipeout.
- AMC is still way below previous spike highs, but another could be coming.
- AMC results last week were better than expected, but debt headwinds and economic slowdown lie ahead.
AMC stock (AMC Entertainment) closed up on Thursday, and Friday could see more gains for the meme stock favorite as investors look to close out positions and end the week positively. Friday is also option expiry time, and liquidity has been terrible. Net options expiry should be on the buy-side this time, and coupled with poor liquidity should help stock markets take a leg higher. AMC should, therefore, benefit from some improved sentiment. This could continue now that we appear to be at peak fear levels after Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) reported this week. Retail investors have taken in some harsh lessons this year as the stock market turns south and we still feel more pain is on its way for long-term AMC holders.
Also read: GameStop jumps higher as Apes celebrate Melvin Capital’s downfall
AMC Stock News: National Cinemedia stake surprises
An interesting side note being circulated by traders this morning is that AMC has taken a stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI). The latest SEC filing shows AMC now has a stake of 6.8% in the company. National CineMedia is a good fit for AMC as the company provides advertising and marketing in cinema theatres. AMC did previously hold a stake in National Cinemedia back in 2018.
AMC Stock Forecast
We are forecasting a short-term bounce here for AMC, but unfortunately it will be long-term pain for this one. The short interest has recently spiked up a little bit. Nothing to get too excited about as the liquidity is now so much higher, so the days to cover means a short squeeze is not going to happen any time soon. A bit more risk-on sentiment would see some of those shorts likely covering and so could help short-term momentum.
AMC did not quite get to our support at $8.95 and is now back at the pivot of $13. If AMC can hold this $13 pivot, it may then set up a move to $21 if conditions stabilize and risk appetites improve slightly. AMC and many other consumer stocks have fallen sharply this year. We are currently pricing in a 50/50 chance of a recession in the US, and stocks have repriced sharply lower. This is notably the case with consumer discretionary after the Target and Walmart meltdown this week.
For now, we may have overpanicked. This is our rally thesis. More detail may bore you, but sentiment and positioning are at extremely low levels from CNN Fear and Greed, AAII and Investors Intelligence. These often lead to counter trend rallies, but are short-term in nature.
Longer term though we see the effects of inflation hitting US consumers hard, and AMC will suffer. Walmart already pointed out that consumer behavior was shifting to lower-end goods with high margin discretionary spending taking a hit. AMC sits in consumer discretionary spending. If this falls, then AMC will be in big trouble with its debt pile. It has several deferred lease payments and debt repayments due in 2023 and 2024. It will need to raise finance. It will struggle to do so in fixed income markets as its debt is trading at junk status. The 2026 bonds are yielding over 20% and trading at less than 70 cents on the dollar. That is default stuff. AMC owes $272 million in rent and has upcoming refinancing due. AMC said in its latest earnings it is burning $223 million per quarter. Its cash pile from stock sales will last about a year at that rate. Investors have already rejected more share dilution, so options will be limited.
AMC stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.0600 after having dipped below 1.0560 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction as focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from the eurozone.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday. The dollar holds its ground following Thursday's selloff and doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. The US economic docket won't feature any high-tier data releases.
Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850
After having registered impressive gains on Thursday, gold stays relatively quiet and trades below $1,850 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield trades flat on the day following the two-day decline, failing to provide directional clues to XAU/USD.
Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout
Ethereum Merge is one of the most awaited events in the ETH community. The Merge has been delayed several times over the past year, and the final date for the key event is here, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG
Walmart and Target have spoken, and the market did not like it. Consumer spending is already being hit by inflation. Next week sees more retailers report earnings.