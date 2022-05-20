Another major player in the short squeeze saga has announced some major upgrades to its brokerage platform. The beleaguered trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) recently announced it will be adding an additional stand alone wallet for users to hold their NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The idea is similar to what the popular Ethereum-based wallet, MetaMask does, and will be Robinhood’s first foray into the Web3 space.

One of the largest short sellers of GameStop’s stock back in January of 2021 has decided to close down shop and liquidate its fund. Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that was infamously liquidated during the initial short squeeze is finally closing down its fund and looking to potentially restart fresh in the future. The fund has lost nearly 25% of its worth over the first quarter of 2022, and has struggled to make any gains since its initial losses from betting against meme stocks. Between 2014 and 2020, Melvin Capital had average annualized returns of 30%, but that number dropped to 11% if you include the time since the short squeeze.

NYSE:GME failed to re-claim the $100 price level on Thursday, but meme stock investors were in a celebratory mood after the downfall of one of the short squeeze villains. Shares of GameStop surged by 8.43% and closed the volatile trading session at $99.19. US markets jumped out of the opening bell but the selling pressure continued and all three major averages closed another day in the red. The Dow Jones lost 236 basis points, while the S&P and NASDAQ fell by 0.58% and 0.26% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.