BoE: Holds but signals further easing – Danske Bank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Danske Bank analysts Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen and Jens Peter Sørensen note the growing weakness in the British economy, with higher unemployment, slower wage growth and subdued overall activity prompting the Bank of England to lean more dovish. The BoE kept its policy rate at 3.75% but signalled more cuts ahead. Analysts expect two additional rate reductions in April and November, and see risk that easing could come earlier than currently anticipated.

Weak UK data underpin BoE dovish stance

"Conversely, the British economy is showing more pronounced signs of weakness, with rising unemployment, slower wage growth, and weak overall growth, prompting the Bank of England to signal that further rate cuts are likely."

"The Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 3.75% at its latest meeting, but the decision was once again marked by significant disagreement."

"The tone, however, leaned towards the dovish side, and the central bank signalled further rate cuts."

"We expect two additional rate cuts (in April and November), which is roughly in line with market expectations."

"However, we see the risk skewed towards the rate cuts being delivered sooner than anticipated."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD weakens to four-week lows near 1.1750

EUR/USD weakens to four-week lows near 1.1750

EUR/USD’s selling pressure is gathering pace now, approaching the area of multi-week troughs in the mid-1.1700s on Thursday. The pair’s intense decline comes on the back of another day of solid gains in the US Dollar, particulalry exacerbated following firm prints from the weekly US labour market.

GBP/USD drops further, hovers around 1.3460

GBP/USD drops further, hovers around 1.3460

In line with the rest of its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD faces increasing selling pressure and recedes toward the 1.3460 region, or four-week lows, on Thursday. Cable’s persistent pullback comes in response to the continuation of the recovery in the Greenback amid a solid US data and a divided FOMC when it comes to the Fed’s rate path.

Gold clings to daily gains near $5,000

Gold clings to daily gains near $5,000

Gold struggles for direction and clings to its daily gains around the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The precious metal sticks to the bid bias amid reignited geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and despite marked gains in the US Dollar and rising US Treasury yields across the curve.

Ripple slips toward $1.40 despite SG-FORGE tapping protocol for EUR CoinVertible

Ripple slips toward $1.40 despite SG-FORGE tapping protocol for EUR CoinVertible

XRP extends its decline, nearing $1.40 support, as risk appetite fades in the broader market. SG-FORGE’s EUR CoinVertible launches on the XRP Ledger, leveraging the blockchain’s scalability, speed, security, and decentralization.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

