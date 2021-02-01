AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc soars after receiving r/WallStreetBets reinforcements

- NYSE:AMC surges by 53.65% amidst another faceoff between Reddit and Wall Street.
- Brokerages like Robinhood have put a ban on trading AMC stocks, amongst others.
- AMC reiterates that it has been saved from bankruptcy during this recent rally.
NYSE:AMC is at the epicenter of the ongoing feud between Reddit subgroup r/WallStreetBets and big hedge fund managers on Wall Street, and it is reaping the rewards. On Friday, as brokerage account restrictions were somewhat lifted, AMC’s stock skyrocketed by 53.65% to close the historic trading week at $13.26. This is following a 30% drop on Thursday as Robinhood and other brokerages halted trading of the r/WallStreetBets stocks of choice. The recent movement has vaulted AMC to 52-week highs of $20.36 on Wednesday, and insiders are predicting a further surge next week as well.
Speaking of Robinhood, the controversial investing app added AMC to its long list of banned stocks to trade on Friday, as it attempts to remain solvent during this tumultuous time. On Friday, AMC had an incredibly high trading volume as it breached the 587 million shares traded level, which is more than seven times the average daily trading volume of 83 million shares, which is already inflated. There is also a report that Silver Lake Partners, AMC’s largest investor, sold its entire stake at the high point of nearly $20 per share, which brought in $600 million to the private equity firm.
AMC stock forecast
Monday will bring another chapter in this ongoing feud between David and Goliath of the financial world. AMC still has nearly 45 million shares shorted, so if the momentum continues next week, some experts are saying that AMC could see a massive surge. The centerpiece of r/WallStreetBets continues to be GameStop (NYSE:GME) though, as the brick and mortar video game retailer rebounded to $325 on Friday, with further movement expected at the opening bell on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
