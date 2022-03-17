AMC stock rallied 5.2% on Wednesday due to risk-on mood.

Financial markets were reinforced by positive sentiment from the Fed chair.

AMC Entertainment also has reaped continuous attention for its investment in Hycroft Mining.

AMC stock (AMC) made its shareholders happy for the first time in a while on Wednesday. Shares of the cinema chain closed up 5.2% at $15.23 after quite a few sessions in the low $13 range. The entire market was in risk-on mood as the Federal Reserve moved interest rates up 25 basis points as expected. Though rising interest rates may reduce economic growth on the margins, they are expected to deal a blow to current inflationary pressure that is the primary enemy of markets at the moment.

US indexes finished Wednesday with substantial gains on the Fed announcement. Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, said the central bank would begin aggressively reducing its bond-buying activity, which the market did not like, but said the Fed could do so because the economy was robust and employment was high, rhetoric that the market did like.

Read more on DiDi Global stock

AMC Stock News: Hycroft investment a retail pump

AMC is as ever a controversial investing play. Its decision earlier this week to invest in Hycroft Mining, the owner of an undercapitalized gold and silver mine in Nevada, has been steadily lambasted by the talking heads this week as just another gimmick. Retail investors, especially those famous AMC apes, seem excited by the deal. The $28 million investment by AMC gets the movie house a 22% stake in the mine, and management says it sees a turnaround story with Hycroft.

As more news has trickled out about the deal, what has emerged is that Mudrick Capital, the firm behind AMC's own turnaround one year ago when the theatre chain was nearing bankruptcy, was also the point man on this deal. Mudrick Capital flew AMC management out to see the mine and then hammered out the deal over Zoom chats. The mine had heavy layoffs back in November, and it is AMC CEO Adam Aron's opinion that providing liquidity to the miner will spur a major turnaround.

For skeptics, however, it is just another situation where AMC is jumping on the latest bandwagon to stay in the news. If that is the main reason for doing the deal, then it has worked. Nearly every finance site has been spewing words nonstop since the Hycroft deal was announced. Though it might seem an odd choice for investment, Aron was correct when he noted that the investment only took a small portion of cash that has been raised share offerings in the last year.

AMC Stock Forecast: Needs to stay above $14.90 support

AMC shares are down 1.2% to $15.05 in Thursday's premarket. It is important that the stock remains above $14.90, which has acted as support in the past. Breaking through $14.90 could send AMC back to $13 quite quickly. AMC will return to bear mode if it breaks through $14.90, and from there it could move even lower to $8.95.

At present AMC is trading near the 9-day moving average at $15.09. To continue the rally, AMC stock must make a move to overtake the 21-day moving average, which now sits at $16.81. Above there is a supply zone extending from $19.34 to $20.96. This area is where bulls will likely target to take profit.