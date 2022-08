Shares of AMC rival Cineworld (LON: CINE) which trades on the London Stock Exchange had a bad to say the least. T he stock fell by 58.27% on Friday as the company announced that it would be preparing for bankruptcy. With movie theaters struggling to regain pre-COVID popularity, shares of AMC also fell as a result.

Can we say that the meme stock rally is officially over? After GameStop (NYSE: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen sold his stake in BBBY on Thursday, shares of the stock tumbled by 40.54% on Friday to close the week. AMC and GameStop both fell in sympathy to Bed Bath and Beyond, as did FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) which saw a further 8.81% loss. After being up by as much as 100% earlier in the week, shares of Bed Bath and Beyond closed out Friday’s session down by more than 26% over the past five trading sessions. This has been a prime example of the volatility involved in short squeezes.

NYSE: AMC closed out the week with yet another decline as the movie theater chain amassed a 25% loss for the week. On Friday, shares of AMC dropped lower by 6.58% and closed the trading week at $18.02. Stocks fell lower on Friday as all three major averages had their worst showing of the week. Additional comments from the Fed on Friday put a damper on investors’ hopes for a turnaround on interest rate hikes. Overall, the Dow Jones dropped by 292 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 1.29%, and the NASDAQ sank lower by 2.01% during the session.

