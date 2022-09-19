AMC’s stock price isn’t the only that is struggling. Movie theaters around the country are seeing ticket sales dry up as the industry goes through a massive late-summer lull. Last weekend was the year’s second worst weekend in terms of movie goers, which highlights the lack of Hollywood summer blockbusters this year. The second largest cinema operator in the world, Cineworld (LON:CINE) officially filed for bankruptcy earlier this week, which gives a clear indication of how much the sector is struggling right now.

Meme stocks have certainly seen better times as the sector saw another volatile week of trading. GameStop (NYSE:GME) saw its stock fall by nearly 1.5% this week, while Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) fell by more than 11%. Shares of AMC’s preferred share stock Ape (NYSE:APE) tumbled by more than 13% as the total value of AMC’s stock continued to trend lower. The true value of AMC’s share price now sits at just $13.88, one of its lowest levels since the release of the APE shares in late August.

NYSE:AMC sank lower yet again on Friday, as the meme stock posted a weekly loss of more than 10%. Shares of AMC tumbled by 9.11% on Friday and closed the trading week at a price of $8.98. Stocks made a late-session rally but all three major indices once again posted a losing day making it four losing weeks out of the last five for Wall Street. Overall, the Dow Jones lost a further 139 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.72% and 0.90% respectively ahead of the key September rate hike from the Fed next week.

