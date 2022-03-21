AMC stock continues to recover ground as risk appetites recover, but can it hold?

AMC stock recorded more strong gains on Friday to finish up 4% at $15.80.

The theater company stock recorded four straight days of gains to finish out the week.

AMC Entertainment also trading higher in Monday's early premarket.

AMC stock went on a recovery of its own last week as the market narrative completely turned around from earlier bearish sentiment. The recovery in equities was largely due to two main factors. First, the hopes for peace in Ukraine sent oil prices sharply lower back below $100. Oil prices went back to levels they were trading at before the Ukraine conflict began. This will have helped risk appetites.

Second, the Fed, despite reining in interest rates on Wednesday, was extremely bullish on prospects for the US economy. The Fed felt the US economy was strong enough to withstand the coming series of rate hikes without damaging economic activity. This was enough to spark a sharp turnaround in fortunes for equities, and growth stocks like AMC Entertainment were the biggest beneficiary as they had previously been the biggest loser.

AMC Stock News

The big news of course for AMC holders last week was the diversification into...wait for it... gold mining. Yes, an obvious fit for a movie theatre, you would have thought...not. AMC stock announced it was investing in a gold miner in Nevada called Hycroft Mining. The move sparked a frenzy in the trading of HYMC stock, and at one stage it had doubled in price before some sense of normality took hold. This was an extremely odd move for a struggling movie theatre chain, and many commentators and analysts questioned the move. It certainly was attention-grabbing, and perhaps for a relatively small outlay, it was worth the investment alone for the publicity it generated. AMC returned to the top of the usual social media stock sites such as WallStreetBets, Twitter, and others.

Fellow meme stock giant GameStop (GME) had earnings late last week, which were disappointing.

AMC Stock Forecast

Breaking $14.54 was technically bearish and opened the door for a move to $8.95. That is still technically a possibility unless AMC stock can rally all the way to break $21.04. We need to see if this recovery can hold. The RSI remains sub-50, and the MACD is flatlining, giving us a lack of directional clues. AMC stock remains bearish with a series of lower lows and lower highs, and only breaking $21.04 ends this series. We remain bearish technically, targeting $8.95. The frenzy over HYMC stock appears to be quieting, and AMC faces balance sheet issues in a rising interest rate environment.

AMC chart, daily

The author is long puts on Hycroft Mining (HYMC).