AMC Entertainment Stock News: AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement

- Court settlement means APE will convert to AMC stock.
- AMC shareholders receive 1 share dividend for every 7.5 shares.
- APE Preferred Equity units rise on agreement.
- AMC stock trades back to January lows.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units. AMC stock is down 23.5% to $3.91, while APE units have risen more than 18% to $1.75.
AMC stock news: AMC shareholders left with 37.7% of company
The agreement with the shareholder litigants was apparently agreed to on Sunday but only was filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) late Monday. The agreement means that AMC can now move forward with expanding the limit on its pre-split common shares from "524,173,073 to 550,000,000 shares of Class A common stock" and its plan to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. These were both decided on at AMC's mid-March shareholder meeting.
If AMC receives court approval, then on a post-reverse split basis AMC shareholders will receive 1 share of common stock for every 7.5 shares held. This equates to a 13.3% dividend, but of course that just dilutes the existing share base.
More importantly, AMC shareholders will be further diluted by the conversion of APE Preferred Equity units into AMC stock. Following the special 1 share dividend, there will be 58,841,805 total shares of AMC stock. However, based on the post-conversion/post-reverse stock split total share count of 156,260,885 AMC shares listed in the filing, the 58.8 million shares of original common stock will be joined by 97,420,080 shares coverted from the APE units. This would mean current AMC shareholders only get approximately 37.7% of AMC ownership.
AMC was sure to signal that all of these activities will only take place if the court lifts its "status quo order". Believing the agreement is a foregone conclusion, on Tuesday Twitter was aflutter with jokes and denunciations of the plan, which appears to greatly favor APE holders.
If you’re wondering what happened, AMC agreed to give ONLY $AMC holders (not $APE holders) a special post-money stock dividend that equates to 4.4% of the pro forma stock.— Compound248 (@compound248) April 4, 2023
This has actual value. I’m not knocking it. But, it’s also just so perfect that I’m mad I didn’t expect it. pic.twitter.com/LcBYU2Haf3
AMC stock forecast
AMC stock is back near early January's low point near $3.80. There is no certainty it will stay here though. Before meme stock mania back in late January 2021, AMC found support during much of 2020 at $1.20 a share. That was of course when AMC was staring bankruptcy dead in the face though. Now with rumors that Amazon (AMZN) could be interested in an acquistion, many shareholders will be willing to wait it out. This aggreement will likely make some AMC Apes willing to finally throw in the towel.
AMC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.