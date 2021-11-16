AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Forecast: Why is AMC stock up today?

- AMC stock surges 6% on Monday as retail back in.
- AMC shares trade up to the top of the triangle formation.
- AMC stock still needs confirmation with more gains needed on Tuesday.
AMC shares rallied strongly on Monday with the stock surging over 6% to close at $42.68. In the process, the shares remained inside the triangle formation and avoided breaking to the downside, which had looked like a possibility.
AMC graph, 15-minute
As we can see, the AMC stock was strong for most of Monday and even closed near the high of the day, often a sign of a continuation into the following session. However, so far that is not working out as AMC stock is down nearly 1.5% in the premarket.
AMC stock news
Recent share sale news from both the CEO and CFO have dented investor enthusiasm somewhat, with CEO Adam Aron selling the stock for the first time in six years. This was followed up with the CFO, Sean Goodman, selling over 160k shares. Insider sales are never taken well by investors even if they are part of a pre-arranged plan. This news was then followed up with rival Cineworld saying on Monday that sales hit 90% of pre-pandemic levels in October.
AMC has also announced this morning that it will soon accept payment in the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in the next 120 days. AMC will partner with BitPay to accept the crypto payment. AMC will accept Bitcoin, Etherum and Dogecoin from the first quarter of 2022, the CEO previously told CNBC. Some cynics suggest jumping on the crypto bandwagon is a sign of trying to keep the fizz in the share price, while others say it is a sign that AMC is ahead of the curve and moving with the times. Either way, it makes for an interesting development and is likely well received by the AMC apes.
AMC stock forecast
The move on Monday brought AMC up to the top of the triangle formation, which has been in place since the summer. The range is ever-tightening and usually triangles lead to fierce breakouts or a price explosion. So is AMC ready to break up or down? That is the main question.
Right now the stock is falling back in Tuesday's premarket, so it is not looking rosy for a break higher today. Support at $38 is at the lower end of the triangle, and if that breaks then $34.60 and $29.82 are the next levels targeted. $29.82 is strong support with the 200-day moving average also at this level. If that goes, there is a serious volume vacuum until $16, so bear that in mind. Breaking higher will see a test of $52.79 and then the top of the triangle at $64.96.
AMC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
