Amazon stock rises with market ahead of earnings after close

- Amazon stock tips 3% higher ahead of Q1 earnings.
- Meta Platforms and Microsoft earnings on Wednesday have influenced investors to expect a beat.
- Beijing and the Trump administration are beginning to work on a trade deal.
- AMZN stock will move foremost on management's outlook for Q2.
Amazon (AMZN) stock is riding higher on Thursday in the hours before CEO Andy Jassy delivers first-quarter earnings results. At the time of writing, AMZN has garnered a 3% gain as the United States (US) stock market ignores poor economic news to rejoice in Wednesday releases by Microsoft (MSFT), up 9%, and Meta Platforms (META), up 5%.
Two separate economic data points related to a weakening US picture, which many blame on the Trump administration's tariff policy. First, Initial Jobless Claims for the previous week arrived at 241K, a noticeable increase from the previous week's 223K. Second, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for April came in at 48.7, down from March's 49 reading, and demonstrates that US industry continues to contract.
However, the stock market is forward-looking and is getting more optimistic about trade deals. Chinese media have reported in the past 24 hours that the Trump administration has reached out to Beijing to initiate trade talks, which comes after China's government officials started exempting certain semiconductor parts, pharmaceuticals and ethane from its 125% tariff on US goods. A British newspaper reported that the US has begun trade negotiations with Japan and the European Union.
Amazon earnings preview
Amazon is expected to deliver $1.36 in earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $155.12 billion. President Donald Trump's tariffs largely accelerated after the end of the quarter, so the market expects little effect there. But management's outlook on the tariffs in Q2 is what analysts will seek to understand.
News of ocean-going vessels between China and the US West Coast falling by half in recent weeks has forced investors to contend with the possibility of an impending large pullback in sales. Rumors have arisen of third-party sellers pulling out of Amazon's annual Prime Day event, which will take place on July 16 and 17 this year.
Evercore ISI released a client note earlier in the week that argued Amazon will have to either prioritize margins or market share, but can't do both.
Jassy and company will likely focus on the new strategy of expanding its delivery service in rural areas of the US. On Wednesday, Amazon said it will spend $4 billion to expand its in-house delivery operations to more small towns, which will allow it to fulfill an additional 1 billion package deliveries annually. This is necessary since its partnership with United Parcel Service (UPS) is falling through since the latter decided to exit the low-margin agreement.
Amazon stock forecast
Amazon shares are positioned to greatly benefit from a successful beat-and-raise quarter. Though the "raise" part of that phrase is less likely due to the tariff situation, the moving averages are in close proximity. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and its 200-day counterpart are close enough at $193 and $199, respectively.
This means any rally could foment a technical event that pushes investors into a self-fulfilling prophecy. A close above the 200-day on Friday in the regular session could lead bulls to expect a solid run to retest prior resistance surrounding $220.
If Jassy fails to impress, then expect another move back to the support at $176.92 and $166.32.
AMZN daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6380 early on Friday
The US Dollar surged on Thursday, backed by de-escalating trade tensions. AUD/USD lost the 0.6400 mark and comfortably trades near the lower end of its latest range. Australian Q1 PPI and Retail Sales coming up next.
EUR/USD settles near fresh weekly lows
The EUR/USD pair extended its retracement to 1.1265, a fresh weekly low. The pair maintains the bearish bias amid resurgent US Dollar demand in a more optimistic market environment.
Gold bounced modestly after flirting with $3,200
XAU/USD traded as low as $3,201.88 as investors stayed away from the safe-haven metal. The US Dollar benefited from fresh hopes on tariffs deals. Mixed US data failed to impress investors ahead of the NFP report.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC reaches $96,000 after slight pullback following US GDP contraction
Bitcoin (BTC) price is breaking above its key resistance level, trading above $96,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a mild pullback the previous day.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.