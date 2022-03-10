- AMZN stock advanced 2.4% on Wednesday and nearly 10% afterhours.
- Amazon announced a historic 20-for-1 stock split, which should make shares attainable for retail crowd.
- Management announced a new $10 billion share buyback program.
Amazon (AMZN) stock spiked as much as 10% in the after-hours trade on Wednesday after the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split. On Thursday, the premarket spike has subsided somewhat to 6% at $2,955. In addition to the stock split, management agreed to a $10 billion share buyback program.
Amazon Stock News: Splits and buybacks
This will be Amazon's first stock split since 1999. It will need to be approved at the company's shareholder meeting on May 25. The split-adjusted price would not begin on the present schedule until June 6.
"This split would give our employees more flexibility in how they manage their equity in Amazon and make the share price more accessible for people looking to invest in the company," an Amazon spokesperson said.
It is thought that reducing the share price close to $150 will make it easier for retail traders to invest and thus provide a better base to the market cap. AMZN shares have fallen 26% from their 52-week high and 18% year to date.
The $10 billion share buyback policy may not hearten savvy investors all that much, since Amazon's previous $5 billion buyback authorization in 2016 only managed to retire $2.12 billion worth of shares. The new program replaces rather than adds to the existing program. Like that previous policy, the new program also lacks an expiration date, making it less likely that the full extent of the target will be reached.
AMZN stock key statistics
|Market Cap
|$1.4 trillion
|Price/Earnings
|43
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|10
|Enterprise Value
|$1.4 trillion
|Operating Margin
|5%
|Profit Margin
|
7%
|52-week high
|$3,773.08
|52-week low
|$2,671.45
|Short Interest
|1%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $4,100
Amazon Stock Forecast: $3,090 is the key level
Only two days ago on March 8, AMZN hit a new range low at $2,671. Some may be tempted to see this as the second part of a double-bottom sequence with the January 24 crash, but that session saw a low of $2,708, which seems too distant from March 8's level. AMZN stock is still at the mercy of the war in Ukraine and related oil price growth. High oil prices can greatly hurt a retail giant like Amazon that relies on it for transportation. Higher oil prices could also translate into higher product prices and lower consumer spending in the near term.
The AMZN share price is greatly reliant at this time on the macro environment and news front. That said, as AMZN nears $3,000, traders will not be sure that a true reversal is in motion until shares surpass $3,090. AMZN price did make it above $3,092 briefly in the after-hours trade on Wednesday. This price level offered resistance late last month as well, and the 50-day moving average is just above here at $3,100. Above $3,090, AMZN is in neutral territory.
Above $3,175, which served as support in June, August, and October of 2021, Amazon stock is in bullish territory. Support can be found at $2,708 or thereabouts.
AMZN 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
