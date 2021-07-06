Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price and News: Here we go again with another crackdown

- BABA shares back in the limelight as more headwinds surface.
- Crackdown on DIDI brings more attention on BABA.
- BABA shares have struggled since ANT Group IPO was cancelled in late 2020.
Alibaba (BABA) is back with unwanted attention as Chinese shares bear the brunt of further scrutiny by Chinese regulatory authorities. This time recently IPO'd DiDi Global (DIDI) is in the spotlight as China's Cyberspace Administration takes a closer look at the company with a focus on its data handling practices. China has pulled DIDI's app from app stores with DIDI saying this will hurt revenue (see more).
"Once the "DiDi Chuxing" app is taken down from app stores in China, the app can no longer be downloaded in China, although existing users who had previously downloaded and installed the app on their phones prior to the takedown may continue using it. The company will strive to rectify any problems, improve its risk prevention awareness and technological capabilities, protect users' privacy and data security, and continue to provide secure and convenient services to its users. The company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China".
This all brings back a sense of deja vu for BABA investors as its IPO spin-off of ANT Group was pulled at the last minute as China had concerns over the firm which were not helped when Jack Ma appeared critical of the Chinese administration. The situation is still not resolved. The Wall Street Journal reported on June 23 that ANT Group was in discussion with Chinese state-owned enterprises to form a credit scoring company so that ANT Groups' data was under Chinese regulatory control. Again China was concerned with the huge amount of data ANT Group would generate on Chinese users and a similar story is emerging with DIDI as it too produces huge amounts of user data. Either way it has spooked investors with DIID dropping nearly 25% at one stage in Tuesdays premarket and most other Chinese names falling even if they are not directly affected.
Alibaba (BABA) key statistics
|Market Cap
|$592 billion
|Price/Earnings
|27
|Price/Sales
|5.7
|Price/Book
|4
|Enterprise Value
|$579 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.43
|Net Margin
|
0.21
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $294
BABA stock forecast
BABA had finally broken out of the long term dwntrend line on June 25 but now this is beginning to look questionable. The 9 and 21-day moving averages have been broken and now BABA stock has retraced to the trendline at $215. There is some hope here as tihs is a strong support zone on the volume profile with hte point of control at $213.87. The point of control is the price at which the highest amopunt of volume was transacted. From here until $200 is relatively strong support zone but a break below would bring a test of lows at $170 from March 2020 into target.
