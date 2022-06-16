- Advanced Micro Devices stock is at support in a wedge chart structure.
- The bottom of the wedge holds support at $86.18.
- $74 worked as strong support four times between Sept. 2020, May 2021.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock is trading down 2% to $87.54 in the Thursday premarket. This is near the bottom of the symmetrical wedge that AMD has traded within since April 26. Breaking through and closing below the bottom line support at $86.18 would signal the downtrend that began on November 30, 2021 will continue. If that indeed comes to pass, then AMD stock could quickly drop to long-term support at $74.
Also read: Nvidia Stock Deep Dive Analysis: NVDA price target at $205 with strong revenue growth
AMD Stock News: Radeon RX 7000 GPU Series rumored for October
Although it is uncertain where the news stems from, multiple outlets are reporting on rumours that AMD's Radeon RX 7000 GPU Series will arrive as soon as late October or at the latest mid-November. This is a big deal as it may better help AMD begin to compete with the GPU king known as Nvidia (NVDA). The rumour has it that the graphics cards will be on store shelves soon after AMD ships the much-anticipated Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
Before the Fed had time to raise interest rates this week by 75 basis points, the most since 1994, AMD sold $1 billion worth of 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured notes last week. Half of the notes were sold at 3.924% and are due June 1, 2032, and the other half were sold at 4.393% and are due June 1, 2052. Getting this debt sale out the door now looks quite prescient as waiting even one week would have meant higher coupons.
AMD Stock Forecast: $74 is the next support level
Only last week did AMD rally up to the top of the symmetrical wedge structure it has been trading inside since April 26. That price level quickly gave way, and for the past week AMD has been riding the bottom support line of the wedge structure. At least it has held so far.
Yes, a sudden rally could send shares up to $100, but that seems unlikely. Though the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rose above the zero threshold, it has since cross over and is now trending down. It sure looks set to break the lower bound of the wedge. If AMD stock pierces this support, which is now at $86.16, then shares will quickly trend down to $74. This support level has a lot going for it. It held up during four consecutive swing lows during the period between September 2020 and May 2021.
AMD daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum in the American session on Thursday and climbed above 1.0450. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index fell into negative territory near 104.50, reflecting renewed dollar weakness.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2200 after US data
GBP/USD has continued to push higher and climbed to a fresh three-day high above 1.2200 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The Bank of England's (BOE) hawkish tone and the renewed dollar weakness after mixed data fuel the pair's upside.
Gold recovers to $1,830 as US yields retreat
Gold has staged a rebound and climbed to $1,830 after having tested $1,820 earlier in the day. Following the latest macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield retraced a portion of its daily rally, allowing XAU/USD to edge higher.
Ethereum price bottom is near, says analyst who predicted the 2018 bear market
The cryptocurrency analyst known for accurately predicting crypto bear markets believes Ethereum is close to printing cycle lows. Analysts believe Ethereum price could continue to plummet lower.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!