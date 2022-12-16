- Adobe stock rallies on FQ4 earnings beat.
- Adobe reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.60.
- 2023 revenue guidance is between $19.1 and $19.3 billion.
- ADBE stock is up 5.3% in Friday's premarket at $346.
Adobe (ADBE) stock has raced ahead 5.3% in Friday's premarket after traders welcomed the software maker's fiscal fourth quarter earnings beat. Adobe reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, which amounted to 10 cents better than Wall Street consensus. The stock has moved above $346 in the premarket.
Adobe stock earnings news: 2023 guidance light on revenue
Alongside the EPS headline, Adobe produced $4.53 billion in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter. This was a 10% gain over the same quarter one year ago.
The digital media segment of the business produced $3.3 billion of those sales, up 10% YoY, while the digital experience segment reported sales of $1.15 billion, up 14% YoY. These numbers would have been larger except for the strength of the US Dollar against for foreign currencies. Adobe exited the quarter with just under $14 billion in annual recurring revenue for its digital media segment and added $576 million in net new recurring revenue during the fourth quarter.
"We continue to execute against our product roadmap, serve a vast customer universe from individuals to large enterprises and deliver strong top- and bottom-line growth" said CEO Shantanu Narayen. "Adobe Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud have become the foundation of Digital Experiences, starting with the first creative spark, to the creation and development of all content and media, to the personalized delivery across every channel."
Adobe reported record cash flows from operations during the quarter of $2.33 billion. Additionally, management repurchased 5 million shares in the quarter alone.
Many of the questions from analysts during the Q&A involved Adobe's $20 billion acquisition of Figma. Interestingly, management simply responded that the acquisition was moving along as intended and were rather tight-lipped as to how Figma would get incorporated into Adobe.
Last but not least, 2023 guidance came in light. Wall Street consensus had been for revenue of $19.4 billion, while management estimated that sales would fall between $19.1 and $19.3 billion. Likewise, full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $15.30 was 5 cents behind analyst consensus.
Adobe stock forecast
Adobe stock with the latest surge is sitting right beneath resistance at $350. This level stems from bulls' two trial balloons sent up two weeks apart in the latter half of November. At $346 in the premarket, ADBE stock is aiming surely to at least retest $350. A break above would send Adobe stock up to the 30-week moving average at $358.60. Any break above that moving average would place Adobe stock back in a bullish trajectory. ADBE has remained below the 30-week since mid-August. Long-term support continues at $280.
ADBE weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.