ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. weaker below $14.00

- ACB adds to recent losses and breaches the $14.00 mark.
- US futures markets are deep into the red on coronavirus concerns.
Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) have slipped back below the $14.00 mark during pre-market trading hours on Thursday amidst deteriorating prospects regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, ACB is set to open with losses for the third session in a row on Thursday, as market participants continue to fade the earlier spike to weekly tops near the $16.00 yardstick (Tuesday).
On the broader scenario, both the Dow Jones and the S&P500 are expected to open the session with strong losses in response to investors’ concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 infected cases, while the FOMC’s negative view on the economy (as per Wednesday’s meeting) is also adding to the sour sentiment.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment, ACB is losing 4.23% at $13.71 and faces the next support at $12.11 (low May 20) seconded by $10.83 (55-day SMA) and then $5.30 (monthly low May 13).On the upside, a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
