ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. drops to 0.90 pre-market

- ACB partially fades Tuesday’s uptick and trades around 0.90.
- US markets expected to open on the back foot on COVID-19 fears.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is seen opening Wednesday’s session slightly on the defensive around the 0.90 area after gaining around 2% on Tuesday.
In the meantime, US futures point to a negative start of the session in Wall St. on Wednesday as concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on the economy remain on the rise, particularly after the White House foresees between 100K-240K coronavirus deaths in the country.
In the meantime, ACB continues to correct lower after Friday’s weekly peaks at 1.13, returning to the area below the 1.00 mark. Further consolidation should remain on the cards, as signalled by the daily RSI in the 45 region.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment (pre-market), the stock is losing 0.21% at 0.90and a breach of 0.79 (10-day SMA) would expose 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, the next up barrier emerges at 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27) seconded by 1.44 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.79 (high Feb.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
