A covid-tantrum on the cards for today's RBA

It is judgment day from the Reserve Bank of Australia which meets to discuss the greater risks around the 2022 outlook pertaining to the recent lockdown extension since the members last met.
Markets are of the mind that the central scenario of a strong rebound next year is intact.
However, the outcome of today's meeting now looks like a coin toss as the Delta variant spreads, piling pressure on the RBA to delay a planned tapering of its bond-buying program, or even to ease.
Lockdowns might not be going away and the fight for normality has gone from bad to worse in such cities as Melbourne whereby health authorities admitting today's 176 cases is a demoralising blow for a city staring down months in lockdown.
Meanwhile, Premiers have slammed a Federal Minister's suggestion that the National Plan for reopening could change.
Currently, the Doherty modelling recommends a vaccination rate of 70 to 80 per cent to end harsh COVID restrictions.
However, Employment Minister Stuart Robert has caused some confusion suggesting the thresholds for reopening could be changed at any time if case numbers keeping rising.
Victorians who have had one dose of AztraZenca can now receive their second jab after 6 weeks instead of waiting three months, in a bid to ramp up vaccination rates.
There was also good news recently of Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing the deal would add 4 million Pfizer doses to Australia's supplies, doubling the nation's Pfizer supply this month.
The first flight from London was carrying 164,970 doses landed on Sunday evening while the second, carrying 292,500 doses, arrived a few hours later.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett said the extra vaccines had bolstered the vaccine rollout which should be reassuring for the RBA today.
Having said that, it is still a very fluid situation for which the RBA will need to consider today.
Ongoing lockdowns are not what the RBA had pencilled down at their last meeting.
They are likely to have a very acute impact on the economy, much more than what the RBA had initially thought.
The RBA had forecast a jobless rate of 5% by year-end but that number could come under pressure into the final stages of the year, forcing the RBA to recalibrate its game plan for 2022.
Bank analysts comments here: RBA Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, anticipating a dovish stance
AUD/USD technical analysis
The price is on course for a restest of the 38.2% Fibo or a possible run down to the 50% ratio if bulls do not commit at this juncture.
Failing that, there is support all the way beyond the 61.8% ratio near the Aug 30 structure between 0.73 the figure and 0.7320.
On the upside, bulls may commit and see 0.7480 and then 0.75 taken on.
0.7650 marks the weekly spring lows done in April 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Remains directed towards 1.1910 double tops
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1871 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair consolidates the previous day’s losses inside a bullish formation, namely an ascending trend channel since August 20.
GBP/USD firmer in a risk-on environment, BoE Saunders eyed
GBP/USD is trading slightly bid in Tokyo as risk recovers following a soured start to the week following a dismal US Nonfarm Payrolls outcome. The data reflects the possibility that the global economy is on the verge of a significant slowdown.
EUR/USD: Remains directed towards 1.1910 double tops
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1871 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair consolidates the previous day’s losses inside a bullish formation, namely an ascending trend channel since August 20.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
A mysterious large wallet investor bought $1.1 million worth of SHIB tokens on September 5. SHIB traders started a petition on Change.org, asking for commission-less exchange to list Shiba Inu coin.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.