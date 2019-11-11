A ComRes poll shows Labour claw back one point in a recent Westminister poll

- A ComRes poll shows Labour catching up with the Conservatives.
- GBP/USD lost around 25 pips on the news and now trades 0.61% higher on the session.
Its been an interesting day in UK politics and a small rollercoaster for Boris Johnson.
Earlier in the session, Boris Johnson received a boost after the Brexit party leader Nigel Farage said he will not fielding any candidates against all seats held by Conservative leaders that were won in the last election. It will amount to a total of 312 seats, some political analysts say that this means he can focus on deploying his best candidates against Labour and the Lib Dems.
Now the latest poll from ComRes shows that Labour has made up some ground against the Conservatives. The poll was said to have been conducted between October 30th and November 6th and looks at the voting intentions within Westminister.
CON: 36% (-)
LAB: 29% (+1)
LDEM: 17% (-)
BREX: 11% (+1)
In reaction to this latest data GBP/USD lost some 25 pips. Earlier in the session GBP/USD pushed higher to reach 1.2898 after the news that the Brexit party will not field candidates against the Conservatives.
